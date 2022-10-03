Featured Local Job: Payroll/Accounts Payable Clerk

Mealy Excavating and Construction, Inc. is currently accepting resumes for a Payroll/Accounts Payable Clerk.

Requirements:

Must be proficient in QuickBooks, Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel, and Adobe Acrobat DC Pro

Solid understanding of basic bookkeeping and accounts payable principles

Previous QuickBooks payroll entry/AP experience preferred

Extreme attention to detail and aptitude for working with numbers

Excellent work ethic

Hours are 8 am- 5 pm Monday-Friday

Duties include:

Payroll entry and processing, A/P entry and processing, payroll taxes, answering phones, sorting mail, and managing the front office.

What they offer:

Retirement plan

, Health, dental and vision insurance

Life insurance

On the job training & certifications

Competitive wages based on qualifications

How to apply:

In Person – 128 Lake Lucy Road Tionesta, PA 16353 Monday-Friday from 8 am to 5 pm

Online at www.mealyinc.com – submit a resume to [email protected]

NO Phone calls will be accepted.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.