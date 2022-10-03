Man Accused of Crashing into Construction Worker, Assaulting Another

SUGARCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man was arrested after he reportedly traveled past a stop sign in an active work zone, striking a construction worker with his vehicle and assaulting another in Sugarcreek Township, Armstrong County.

According to Kittanning-based State Police, the incident happened around 9:40 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21, on State Route 4017, in Sugarcreek Township, Armstrong County.

Police say the operator of the vehicle, a known 19-year-old Cowansville man, intentionally ran a stop sign held by a flagger and began traveling south through the active work zone at approximately 50 MPH.

According to police, the vehicle traveled into the closed lane of travel and struck a 64-year-old man, of Freeport. The suspect attempted to flee in a northern direction before crashing into the back of a milling machine.

After crashing, the operator exited his vehicle and assaulted a 39-year-old Prospect man, who had approached in an attempt to stop him.

The victim who was struck by the vehicle reported a fractured wrist and multiple contusions, police say.

The other victim suffered minor injuries to his face, police added.

According to police, the operator was charged with Aggravated Assault by Vehicle, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Simple Assault, Disorderly Conduct, and multiple summary violations.

State Police in Kittanning released the above report on Monday, October 3, 2022.

