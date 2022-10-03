Mary Lou “Boovie” Lopata, 78, of Polk, PA passed away peacefully on September 28, 2022.

Mary Lou was born September 28, 1944 in Pittsburgh, Pa and was the daughter of the late John and Dorothy (Stipanovich) Hovanec.

She graduated from South High School in 1962 and married her love, Gerald J. Lopata on August 28, 1966.

Mary Lou was self employed for many years running a title search company, but her true love was running their family farm.

Along with traveling, she and Gerald loved to listen to music and spent many nights dancing the night away.

She loved a house full of family and friends enjoying one of her homecooked meals and baked goods.

A lover of the theatre, going to Pittsburgh for Broadway shows with her girlfriends was one of her favorite past times.

Loved ones to cherish her memory is her husband, Gerald J. Lopata. Her two loving sons, Gerald (Julie) and Gregg (Karie). Grandchildren, Jenna, Ryan and Jacob. Also to survive are her brothers and sister, John Hovanec (Dianne), David Hovanec, Kathy Kravel (John), Rick Hovanec (Janis), Ronald Hovanec (Judy) and Mark Hovanec (Melissa). Her extended family, James Lopata (Kathy), Albert Lopata (Debbie), Joseph Lopata (Debbie) and preceded in death by William Lopata.

She is also survived by many adoring nieces and nephews and two special friends who were like sons, Michael Skruch and Jason Platz.

The Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home, Clintonville PA, is assisting the family with arrangements.

There will be no services at this time. Friends and family can send condolences by visiting the funeral home website at www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.

Memorial donations in Mary Lou’s memory may be sent to AseraCare Hospice Care, an Amedisys Company, 12664 US-19 Unit 1A, Waterford, PA 16441.

