Missing Rimersburg Teen Found Safe

RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – A 15-year-old Rimersburg teen who was reported missing on September 3 has been found safe.

According to Clarion-based State Police, 15-year-old Melea H. Janis, of Rimersburg, (pictured above) has been safely located.

No further details have been released.

Janis had been missing from her residence in Rimersburg since 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 3.

