Scenes from the 2022 Butler Health System – Clarion Hospital “Tournament of Leaves Parade”

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Butler Health System – Clarion Hospital “Tournament of Leaves Parade” was held on Saturday, October 1, 2022, in downtown Clarion, Pa.

The parade, organized by the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry and held in conjunction with the 69th Annual Autumn Leaf Festival, stepped off at Noon and concluded around 1:48 p.m. It wrapped up just in time as a steady drizzle of rain began to fall and parade-goers headed for their cars.

The event showcased marching bands, floats, and various community organizations.

Parade sponsors included Butler Health System – Clarion Hospital, Burns & Burns Insurance, Central Electric Cooperative, Inc., Clarion Psychiatric Center, Colony Homes, Commodore Homes, and McDonald’s.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

