SPONSORED: Haws Ricker Insurance Focuses on Service, Meeting Customer Needs
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Haws Ricker Insurance offers year-round accessible service with a focus on the needs of their customers.
(Pictured: Brenda and Greg Haws of Haws Ricker Insurance)
“Every individual has different financial needs, health needs, and their own stress level,” Brenda Haws of Haws Ricker Insurance told exploreClarion.com.
“We work for the best interest of the individual as opposed to meeting certain sales quotas.”
According to Haws, the focus on the needs of the customer is a cornerstone of the business philosophy at Haws Ricker Insurance.
“A lot of agents specialize in Medicare Supplements or Medicare Advantage, such as the television ads supplements. But, when you have clientele from across the whole spectrum, it’s good if you can look for what meets their personal needs.”
At Haws Ricker Insurance, people will find a kind of service they can’t get from a salesperson over the phone. Consultations are free of charge, and they also offer help with any issues that come up throughout the entire year, including submitting and checking in on claims and checking for lower rates available.
“Sometimes people will buy something, whatever insurance they choose, then go to the doctor or to the hospital and start getting these bills. Then, they’re not sure if their plan should cover it or not,” Haws noted.
“All through the year, we are here, and we encourage them to call, to come in, or whatever, and bring us their bills. We call doctors and hospitals every day because I don’t want people at home stressing when they’re already dealing with health issues or financial issues.”
According to Haws, dealing with healthcare coverage can be overwhelming for many people, but Haws Ricker Insurance is there to ease some of the stress.
“We try to really help people as opposed to just selling them something.”
Haws Ricker offers personalized assistance with everything from Medicare open enrollment, which is set for October 15 through December 7 this year, and Federal Marketplace open enrollment, set for November 1 through January 15, to Medicare Supplements, Prescription Drug Plans, Home Health Care, Extended Care Products, and even Life Insurance.
“Life insurance is something we look at as more of a service. It’s something a lot of people have a bad feeling about because they’re just not sure what kind of plan they have or need, and they don’t want to get pulled into something. We just try to help them out.”
With Haws Ricker Insurance, you can choose plans from top-rated carriers, save money with better rates, find the right kind of plans for your needs, and get friendly, professional, and customized service. They even offer evening and in-home appointments.
“We just want to provide the best service and the right plan to meet each person’s individual needs.”
For more information, check out their website at hawsrickerinsurance.net, visit their Facebook page, call 814-226-8422, or stop by and visit in person at 21823 State Route 68 in Clarion.
