SPONSORED: Deer Creek Winery Book Club Set for October 10

Deer Creek Winery Book Club Set for October 10
Monday, October 3, 2022 @ 12:10 AM
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Deer Creek Winery Book Club is scheduled for Monday, October 10.
Join Deer Creek Winery’s Book Club from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on October 10. The Book Club is where you come if you love reading! The club meets monthly on the second Monday of the month and discusses the current book then picks a new book.
Come join the fun! Book Club is a free event. Register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/book-club-tickets-388250747437
Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, Pa.
For more information, visit Deer Creek Winery’s website here.
