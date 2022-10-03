State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Credit Card Fraud in President Township

Area state police responded to the following incidents:

Troopers Investigating Credit Card Fraud in President Township

Police are investigating a report of theft by deception that occurred near Henrys Bend Road, in President Township, Venango County, on September 20, at 3:14 p.m.

According to Franklin-based State Police, a known 30-year-old male victim received a statement in the mail where his bank account was charged for $45.90.

Police say the victim related he was also receiving multiple letters in the mail about opening new credit cards that he did not open.

Theft in Hickory Township

PSP Marienville received a call regarding a theft by failure to make required disposition of funds received that occurred on June 1, 2020, near River Haven Road, in Hickory Township, Forest County.

The investigation is ongoing.

The above report was released on Monday, October 3, 2022.

Two Arrested in Incident of Harassment in Farmington Township

Police have released information regarding an incident of harassment that happened around 7:09 p.m. on Saturday, October 2, at a residence on Leeanna Lane, in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

The arrestees are listed as a known 59-year-old woman and a 67-year-old man, both of Leeper.

Theft of Power Tools

Marienville-based State Police responded to a report of a theft at a residence on Gilfoyle Road, in Jenks Township, Forest County, around 8:00 p.m. on July 25.

Police say it was discovered a theft of power tools occurred at a location on Sewickley Avenue, in Herminie, Westmoreland County.

This investigation is ongoing and will be transferred to PSP Greensburg.

The above report was released on Sunday, October 2, 2022.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.