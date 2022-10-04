The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 63. North wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 42. North wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 70. North wind around 6 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Calm wind.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night – A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday – A chance of showers before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

Saturday Night – Areas of frost after 2am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Sunday – Areas of frost. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 57.

Sunday Night – Patchy frost. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Columbus Day – Patchy frost. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

