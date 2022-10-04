 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Tuesday, October 4, 2022 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 63. North wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 42. North wind around 5 mph.

redbank-chevy-stacked-logo

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 70. North wind around 6 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Calm wind.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night – A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday – A chance of showers before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

Saturday Night – Areas of frost after 2am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Sunday – Areas of frost. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 57.

Sunday Night – Patchy frost. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Columbus Day – Patchy frost. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
dubrook-stacked-logo


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.