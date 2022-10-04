 

Cheryl M. "Cricket" Gutmiller

Tuesday, October 4, 2022 @ 07:10 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-dnHr5bikoNtK8Cheryl M. “Cricket” Gutmiller, 76, a resident of 557 Sugarcreek Drive, Franklin, died peacefully at 10:42 PM Saturday, October 1, 2022 in UPMC-Northwest in Seneca.

She was born July 31, 1946 in Reno; a beloved daughter of the late: Carl D. and Maxine Weikle Sollinger.

Cricket was a 1964 graduate of Rocky Grove High School.

She was an active and faithful member of the Reno United Methodist Church, and was a longtime member of the United Methodist Women.

Cricket loved the companionship of her cats; doing arts and crafts; reading, and working puzzles.

She was always happiest, though, as a homemaker to her family.

She will be deeply missed by all those who loved her!

She was married November 22, 1969 to William M. “Mike” Gutmiller, who survives.

In addition to her beloved husband of 52 years, she is survived by a son, William Duane Gutmiller of Erie; and by her grandchildren: Elizabeth; Sammi; Bridget; Lily; and Cristopher.

Also surviving are two nieces: Sally Keck; and Amy Servin; and a sister-in-law, Cathe Miller and her husband, Jim of Polk.

In accordance of her wishes, there will be no public visitation.

Family and friends are welcome to attend her funeral services, Thursday at 1PM, in the Reno United Methodist Church, 211 Walnut Street, Reno, with Pastor Ken Duffee, officiating.

Interment in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens shall be private.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed to either: The Venango County Humane Society, 286 South Main Street, Seneca, PA 16346 or to Precious Paws, 720 Atlantic Avenue, Franklin, PA 16323.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information, and to leave your personal note of condolence.


