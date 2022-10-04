Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Seasoned Couscous

Flecked with basil and parsley, the speedy stovetop side dish comes together in a snap!

Ingredients

2 cups water

1 tablespoon butter



1 tablespoon dried parsley flakes2 teaspoons chicken bouillon granules1/2 teaspoon dried minced onion1/2 teaspoon dried basil1/4 teaspoon pepper1/8 teaspoon garlic powder1 package (10 ounces) of couscous

Directions

-In a large saucepan, combine the first eight ingredients; bring to a boil. Remove from the heat; stir in couscous. Cover and let stand for 5 minutes or until the liquid is absorbed. Fluff with a fork.

