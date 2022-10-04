David M. Bechtel “DMB”, the man, the myth, the legend, age 51, passed away at his home surrounded by people that loved him and that he loved dearly.

David conquered cancer in a fierce three year journey.

Born on February 22, 1971 in Clarion, PA, he was the son of the late Arthur and Georgianna Bechtel.

David graduated from AC Valley High School in 1989.

He then joined the Air Force as a fire fighter.

He worked numerous jobs, most recently Altium Packaging in Oil City, PA.

He worked hard, played hard, and loved his dogs even harder.

Especially his latest trusty companion, who he aptly referred to as Chemo.

For all of his tough guy reputation (that he earned honestly), he still found a way to be one of the most kind hearted and loving guys you could know.

He always knew how to make someone’s day or how to make a kid laugh until their stomach hurt.

David is survived by his wife Stacey (Harp) Bechtel whom he married on July 14, 1990.

He is also survived by his son Derrick Bechtel (fiancé Michelle Fonzi) of Pittsburgh, PA, his two sisters Becky (David) Rhoades, Cindy (Kent) Mays, two brothers-in-law K. Alan Seamon (Sue Sheakley), Gary (Roxanne) Harp, a sister-in-law Dawn Wood (Alan Dubaj), an uncle Ron Flickinger, an Aunt that was like a second mother to him Darla Shoup, and some wonderful friends that were like family whose back he always had.

David was preceded in death by his parents, his mother and father-in-law, Gary and Mary Lou Harp, a sister-in-law, Kimberly Seamon and numerous Aunts and Uncles.

There will be an intimate memorial service for close friends and family at the McEntire-Weaver Funeral Home, 504 East Penn Ave. Knox on Wednesday evening at 7:00pm.

There will be a celebration in memory of David at a later date.

The family encourages that memorial donations be made to UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, 100 Fairfield Drive, Seneca, PA 16346.

To view or share photos or leave an online condolence please visit the funeral home’s website at www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.

