Driver Falls Asleep at Wheel, Strikes Guide Rail on I-80 in Clarion Township

Tuesday, October 4, 2022 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

policeCLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – According to police, a driver fell asleep at the wheel and struck a guide rail on Interstate 80 West last Tuesday afternoon. 

Clarion-based State Police say the crash happened around 2:23 p.m. on Tuesday, September 27, on Interstate 80 West, near mile marker 65, in Clarion Township.

Police say 72-year-old Mary J. Risch, of Coopersburg, was operating a 2019 Ram truck and traveling around a left curve in the roadway when she fell asleep at the wheel.

Risch’s vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway before impacting a guide rail.

Risch suffered possible injuries, but she was not transported.

A passenger in the vehicle—71-year-old Victor R. Risch, of Coopersburg—was not injured.

Both occupants were using seat belts.

According to police, Risch was cited for Careless Driving.


