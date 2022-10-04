Elizabeth “Betty” Eltringham, age 84 of DuBois, PA died Sunday, October 2, 2022 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.

Born on November 21, 1937 in Fryburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Beatrice (Gabler) Siegel.

In 1959 she married Charles D. Eltringham. He preceded her in death on December 26, 2014.

Betty retired from the offices of Penn Traffic after over 25 years of service.

She was a member of St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church where she was also a member of the Altar and Rosary Society.

Betty was also a member of the George D. Montgomery American Legion Unit 17 Auxiliary.

She enjoyed traveling and playing cards with her husband and many friends.

She is survived by one daughter (Lori Fritz and her husband John of DuBois, PA) and one son (David Eltringham and his companion Brenda Hook of Brockport, PA), five sisters (Mary Eisenman and her husband Walter and Ruth Rapp and her husband Richard, both of Tionesta, PA, Louise Strotman and her husband Donald of Shippenville, PA, Judy Hoover of Erie, PA and Sharon Mead and her husband Ted of Smethport, PA), three brothers (William Siegel of Waskom, TX, Raymond Siegel of Tionesta, PA, and Edward Siegel and his wife Vicky of Summerville, PA) two grandchildren (John David Fritz and his companion Amy Hilliard and Cory Adam Fritz and his fiancé Jen Tabangcura), and two great grandchildren (Jaxon and Jordan Fritz).

Betty was preceded in death by two brothers (Francis and Thomas Siegel) and one sister (JoAnn Rapp).

Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 6, 2022 from 2 – 4 PM and 6 – 8 PM at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, October 7, 2022 at 10 AM from St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church with Msgr. Richard Siefer as celebrant.

Burial will follow in St. Catherine Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be sent to St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church. 118 South State Street, DuBois, PA 15801;

Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.