IC Students Have Opportunity to ‘Meet T-Rex’

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Students at Immaculate Conception Parish School recently had the opportunity to meet award-winning author David Alan.

“It was such a wonderful experience,” a representative of the school told exploreClarion.com. “Not only did he grace our presence with his wonderful, heartfelt stories of learning to be yourself, (but) he also gave each classroom a copy of one of his books, as well as a T-Rextra plush!”

If you are interested in picking up a few of his children’s books, they are available for sale, along with other merchandise, at www.t-rextra.com.

He currently has a “Clarion Special” on the site which offers four hardback books and a T-Rextra plush at a discounted price.

