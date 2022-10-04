Julia Piccolino Named PSAC West Athlete of the Week

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference announced their weekly volleyball award winners on Monday, with Clarion’s Julia Piccolino earning PSAC West Athlete of the Week honors for Oct. 3.

It marks the second time this year a Golden Eagle has earned a weekly conference award, with Abigail Selfridge earning Defensive Athlete of the Week honors earlier this year.

Piccolino once again led the Golden Eagles’ offensive charge in a pair of conference victories, helping Clarion improve to 6-0 in conference matches with wins over Pitt-Johnstown (W 3-0) and IUP (W 3-1). The outside hitter finished with a team-high 4.57 kills per set average that included 32 total kills and a .390 attack percentage. In the win over the Mountain Cats on Friday night, Piccolino notched 15 kills and a .393 attack percentage as well as four service aces. The next day against the Crimson Hawks, Piccolino launched 17 kills on a .387 attack percentage, to go with nine digs and two aces.

Now past the halfway point of the regular season, Piccolino ranks among the conference’s leaders in kills per set, averaging 3.68 on the season. That ranks second on the team to her teammate Cassidy Snider, though Piccolino has played 23 more sets. In six conference matches, Piccolino leads the PSAC with a 4.05 kills per set average, and is second in attack percentage at .385.

