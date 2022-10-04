Police Investigating Hit-and-Run Crash in Elk Township

ELK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a hit-and-run incident that occurred in Elk Township last Tuesday afternoon.

According to Clarion-based State Police, this incident occurred on Upper Elk Acres Road, in Elk Township, Clarion County, around 1:52 p.m. on Tuesday, September 27.

Police say an unidentified vehicle was traveling west on Upper Elk Acres Road when the operator failed to negotiate a left curve and struck a fence before fleeing the scene.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Monday, October 3, 2022.

