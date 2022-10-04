Police Release Details of Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 28

RAYBURN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a two-vehicle crash on State Route 28 that left a 54-year-old man injured.

According to Kittanning-based State Police, this crash occurred at 12:37 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6, near State Route 66 and State Route 28, in Rayburn Township, Armstrong County.

Police say a 2018 Ram truck driven by 54-year-old Mark J. Aikens, of Monaca, was entering the roadway from an adjacent roadway when he attempted to merge from the center turn lane.

Aiken’s vehicle struck a 2006 Mack tractor-trailer driven by 55-year-old Sean M. Murray, of New Bethlehem, with its passenger side fender. The vehicle was pushed by the tractor-trailer perpendicular for approximately 10 feet.

Aikens suffered suspected minor injuries. He was transported to Armstrong County Hospital by Kittanning Hose Co. #6 EMS.

Murray was not injured.

Both individuals were using seat belts.

According to police, Aikens was cited with a traffic violation.

PSP Kittanning released the above report on Monday, October 3, 2022.

