Teen Loses Control of Vehicle, Rolls Over on Route 66

Tuesday, October 4, 2022 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Police,Car,Lights,At,Night,City,Street.,Red,And,BlueCLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a teen lost control of his vehicle, and it struck a ditch and rolled over off State Route 66 on Friday morning. 

Clarion-based State Police say 19-year-old Jacob T. Atkinson, of Natrona Heights, was driving a 2004 GMC Envoy and heading west on State Route 66, in Clarion Township, when he lost control of the vehicle around 6:05 a.m. on Friday, September 30.

According to police, the vehicle traveled across both travel lanes and struck a ditch head-on before overturning.

Atkinson was using a seat belt and was not injured.

He was cited with a traffic violation, according to police.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

