Teen Loses Control of Vehicle, Rolls Over on Route 66

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a teen lost control of his vehicle, and it struck a ditch and rolled over off State Route 66 on Friday morning.

Clarion-based State Police say 19-year-old Jacob T. Atkinson, of Natrona Heights, was driving a 2004 GMC Envoy and heading west on State Route 66, in Clarion Township, when he lost control of the vehicle around 6:05 a.m. on Friday, September 30.

According to police, the vehicle traveled across both travel lanes and struck a ditch head-on before overturning.

Atkinson was using a seat belt and was not injured.

He was cited with a traffic violation, according to police.

