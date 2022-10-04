SPONSORED: Advanced Drainage Systems to Host Hiring Event on Thursday
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Join Advanced Drainage Systems on Thursday, October 6, for an open hiring event!
The event will take place at ADS from 11:00 a.m to 5:00 p.m at 22793 PA-66 N, Shippenville, Pa.
ADS will conduct on-site interviews and is hiring for multiple positions and shifts. ADS offers a competitive benefits package including:
– Group health insurance
– Vision insurance
– Paid time off
– 401(k) retirement
– Tuition assistance
– Competitive wages starting at $15.00 – $17.00 per hour
Stop by this Thursday, October 6, for your interview and join the number one plastic recycling company in North America!
Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is now the Number One plastic recycling company in North America! Sustainability is a core part of who ADS is as a company. ADS offers a variety of career paths, attractive benefits, and a wage increase with each certification received.
