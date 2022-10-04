Pennsylvania Great Outdoors: 2022 Fall Driving Tours

The mountain and forests of Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region are priceless natural wonders.

They are renowned for their inspiring beauty, especially in the fall as the colors of the leaves turn orange, mustard, and scarlet.

As the dappled greens of summer wane to reveal the dazzling oranges, crimsons, and golds of autumn, the woodlands here show their true colors.

When you take into consideration Cook Forest, the Allegheny National Forest, and many state parks and forests, and natural areas located in our part of the state, the trees out number people easily by a thousand to one. For folks on a fall leaf drive tour, that means Mother Nature’s crazy quilt of color can be enjoyed around almost every bend in the road wherever you go.

Here we have hundreds of miles of country roads and scenic byways where you can see the brilliant colors of autumn ablaze in the forests.

Explore four specifically designed Fall Driving routes that will take you on a tour through some of the most majestic and scenic views in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region.

Elk Country is 91 miles with stunning views in the heart of Pennsylvania’s Wild Elk Country featuring, Benezette, the Quehanna Wild Area and incredible views from Top of the World.

Groundhog Loop is 112 miles featuring Punxsutawney, known as the home of the world’s most famous weather forecaster, Punxsutawney Phil, as well as the historic towns of Brookville and Ridgway, the endlessly scenic Clarion River, Clear Creek State Park, and beautiful rolling hills.

Clarion’s Countryside is 105 miles through dense forests, alongside peaceful rivers, past quiet farms, and through quaint small towns offering many interesting places to stop along the way.

Fantastic Forest is 85 miles alongside the picturesque Allegheny and Clarion Rivers, as well as through the unique woodlands of Cook Forest State Park and Allegheny National Forest.

Hit the backroads of Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region with our Fall Driving Tours. Find turn-by-turn directions online at VisitPAGO.com/Autumn.

Find more things to do, see, and experience in Cook Forest and the entire Pennsylvania Great Outdoors region online at VisitPAGO.com.

