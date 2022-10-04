State Police Announce Commissioned Officer Promotions

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police announced that 43 members promoted to the rank of major, captain, or lieutenant were recognized at promotion ceremonies on September 22 and September 30.

Michael T. Carroll Promoted to Major

Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Robert Evanchick promoted Michael T. Carroll to major and assigned him as commander of Area II.

Major Carroll most recently served as the commanding officer of Troop N, Hazleton. A native of Scranton, he enlisted in 1994 and was assigned to Troop P, Wyoming upon graduation from the academy.

He also served in troops C, K, N, P and R; the Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Drug Law Enforcement Division; and the Bureau of Liquor Enforcement.

Major Carroll graduated from Lackawanna College’s Municipal Police Academy in 1992 and served as a Scranton City police officer before coming to PSP. He is a 2015 graduate of Northwestern University’s School of Police Staff and Command.

Michael Gaines Promoted to Major

Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Robert Evanchick promoted Michael Gaines to major and assigned him as executive director of the Municipal Police Officers’ Education and Training Commission.

Major Gaines most recently served as the commanding officer of Troop T, Highspire. A Philadelphia native, he enlisted in 1988 and was assigned to Troop J, Ephrata upon graduation from the academy.

He also served in Troop K’s Philadelphia, Limerick and Media stations; the Bureau of Gaming Enforcement; and the Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement. He was promoted to corporal in 1993, sergeant in 2014, lieutenant in 2017, and captain in 2020.

Major Gaines holds a Master of Human Services degree from Lincoln University.

Matthew D. Nickey Promoted to Major

Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Robert Evanchick promoted Matthew D. Nickey to major and assigned him as director of the Policy and Legislative Affairs Office.

Major Nickey most recently served as the commanding officer of Troop H, Harrisburg. A native of East Berlin, Adams County, he enlisted in 2002 and was assigned to Troop N, Swiftwater upon graduation from the academy.

He also served in various patrol, criminal investigation, and station commander positions within troops L and H, and he was executive officer to the deputy commissioner of Operations. He was promoted to corporal in 2008, sergeant in 2011, lieutenant in 2016, and captain in 2020.

Major Nickey is a graduate of Bermudian Springs High School, Messiah University and a 2016 graduate of the Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command.

Joanne R. Reed Promoted to Major

Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Robert Evanchick promoted Joanne R. Reed to major and assigned her as director of the Bureau of Training and Education.

Major Reed most recently served as director of the bureau’s Operational Training Division. A native of Rosenhayn, New Jersey, she enlisted in 2003 and was assigned to Troop J, Embreeville upon graduation from the academy.

She also served in troops B and K, the Bureau of Gaming Enforcement, and the Executive and Administrative Offices. She was promoted to corporal in 2007, sergeant in 2012, lieutenant in 2016, and captain in 2019.

A 1996 graduate of Cumberland Regional High School, Major Reed earned a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology from Rowan University in 2000 and a Master of Science in criminal justice administration from Villanova University in 2002. She is a 2016 graduate of the Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command.

Jeffrey L. Rineer Promoted to Major

Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Robert Evanchick promoted Jeffrey L. Rineer to major and assigned him as director of the Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement.

Major Rineer most recently served as the director of BLCE’s Operations Division. A native of Willow Street, Lancaster County, he enlisted in 1995 and was assigned to Troop H, York upon graduation from the academy.

He also served as a corporal in Troop H, sergeant in Troop M and the Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, lieutenant as the central section commander in the Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, and captain as the director of the Administrative Division in the Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement. He was promoted to corporal in 2005, sergeant in 2011, lieutenant in 2013, and captain in 2019.

Major Rineer is a 1990 graduate of Lampeter-Strasburg High School and attended York College as well as the Pennsylvania State University. He is a 2018 graduate of the Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command.

Christopher L. Storm Promoted to Major

Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Robert Evanchick promoted Christopher L. Storm to major and assigned him as director of the Bureau of Communications and Information Services.

Major Storm most recently served as the commanding officer of Troop G, Hollidaysburg. A native of Hollidaysburg, he enlisted in 1995 and was assigned to Troop S, Harrisburg upon graduation from the academy.

He also served at Troop S, Milesburg; Troop F, Lamar; Troop G, Hollidaysburg and Huntingdon; Troop J, Embreeville; Troop T, Highspire and Everett; Troop K, Philadelphia; and Troop H, Chambersburg. He also served at the Bureau of Communications and Information Services, and as the Department Discipline Officer. He was promoted to corporal in 2002, sergeant in 2005, lieutenant in 2012, and captain in 2019.

Major Storm received a bachelor’s degree in administration of justice from Penn State University in 1990. He attended the 277th Session of the FBI National Academy. Before enlisting with the state police, he served as a Hollidaysburg Borough police officer from 1989 to 1995.

Thomas E. Tran Promoted to Major

Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Robert Evanchick promoted Thomas E. Tran to major and assigned him as the director of the Bureau of Forensic Services.

Major Tran most recently served as the commander of Troop L, Reading. A native of Philadelphia, he enlisted in 1993. Upon graduation from the academy, he was assigned to Troop J where he served at the Ephrata, Lancaster, Avondale and Embreeville stations.

Additionally, Major Tran served in Troop K, Skippack, and the Equality and Inclusion Office as the commander of the Equal Employment Opportunity Section. He was promoted to corporal in 2006, sergeant in 2012, lieutenant in 2016, and captain in 2019.

Serell C. Ulrich Promoted to Major

Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Robert Evanchick promoted Serell C. Ulrich to major and assigned him as the director of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Major Ulrich most recently served as the director of BCI’s Intelligence Division. A native of Dauphin County, he enlisted in 1996. Upon graduation from the academy, he was assigned to Troop H, York, where he worked in both Patrol and Criminal Investigation units.

He also served at Troop K, Media; Troop H, Harrisburg; and Troop B, Uniontown, as well as the Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Bureau of Training and Education. He was promoted to corporal in 2007, sergeant in 2013, lieutenant in 2016, and captain in 2020.

Major Ulrich is a 1986 graduate of Warwick High School, a 1990 graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania where he earned a bachelor’s degree in criminology/pre-law, and a 1993 graduate of Villanova University where he earned a master’s degree in administration of justice. He is a graduate of the 281st session of the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy.

Patrick A. Beaver Promoted to Captain

Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Robert Evanchick promoted Patrick A. Beaver to captain and assigned him as the executive officer to the commissioner, a position he held as lieutenant.

A native of Mount Pleasant Mills, Snyder County, Captain Beaver enlisted in 1999 and was assigned to Troop N, Swiftwater upon graduation from the academy.

Additionally, he served in Troop F’s Milton and Lamar stations, the Bureau of Research and Development, the Policy and Legislative Affairs Office, and as the executive officer to the deputy commissioner of staff. He was promoted to corporal in 2012, sergeant in 2016, and lieutenant in 2019.

Norman J. Cramer Promoted to Captain

Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Robert Evanchick promoted Norman J. Cramer to captain and assigned him as commanding officer of Troop N, Hazleton.

Captain Cramer most recently served as operations commander of the Drug Law Enforcement Division, Bureau of Criminal Investigation. A native of East Stroudsburg, he enlisted in May 1993 and was assigned to Troop P, Wyoming upon graduation from the academy.

Additionally, he served at Troop N, Swiftwater and the Bureau of Integrity and Professional Standards, Internal Affairs Division. He was promoted to corporal in 2000, sergeant in 2014, and lieutenant in 2017.

Captain Cramer is a graduate of East Stroudsburg Area High School and attended Northampton Community College, studying business law and accounting. He enlisted in the United States Army Reserve, serving in the Military Police Corps, and is a veteran of the Gulf War.

Before enlisting in the state police, he served two years with the New York City Police Department.

Kevin P. Creighton Promoted to Captain

Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Robert Evanchick promoted Kevin P. Creighton to captain and assigned him as director of the Operational Training Division, Bureau of Training and Education.

Captain Creighton most recently served as the commander of the bureau’s Professional Development Section. A native of Montgomery County, he enlisted in 1995 and was assigned to Troop J, Ephrata upon graduation from the academy.

After nine months at Ephrata, he was transferred to Troop J, Avondale where he remained for 18 years as a trooper and corporal. He then served as a Police Skills Unit instructor at the Bureau of Training and Education in Hershey for nearly two years until he was promoted to sergeant and transferred to the York then Lancaster stations.

In February 2017, Captain Creighton returned to the Avondale station as the Patrol Section supervisor until his promotion to lieutenant in 2019.

He is a 1988 graduate of Archbishop Wood High School and a 1993 graduate of Temple University with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.

Thomas A. Hertlein Promoted to Captain

Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Robert Evanchick promoted Thomas A. Hertlein to captain and assigned him as commanding officer of Troop G, Hollidaysburg.

Captain Hertlein most recently served as the Criminal Investigation Section commander at Troop C, Punxsutawney. A native of Woodland, Clearfield County, he enlisted in 2005 and was assigned to Troop G, Rockview upon graduation from the academy.

He also served as a corporal in troops F and G, in the Bureau of Integrity and Professional Standards Systems and Process Review Division, as a sergeant in troops G and C, and as a lieutenant in troops E and C. He was promoted to corporal in 2012, sergeant in 2017, and lieutenant in 2020.

Captain Hertlein is a 1995 graduate of Clearfield Area High School, a 1997 graduate of the Pennsylvania State University, and a 2020 graduate of the Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command.

Lisa A. Jobe Promoted to Captain

Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Robert Evanchick promoted Lisa A. Jobe to captain and assigned her as director of the Intelligence Division in the Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Captain Jobe most recently served as the Western Section commander of the Systems and Process Review Division in the Bureau of Integrity and Professional Standards. A native of Greensburg, she enlisted in 2002 and was assigned to Troop B, Uniontown upon graduation from the academy.

During her career, she served in troops B, A, T, D and E; the Bureau of Criminal Investigation; and the Bureau of Integrity and Professional Standards. She was promoted to corporal in 2012, sergeant in 2016, and lieutenant in 2018.

Captain Jobe is a graduate of Greensburg Salem High School, Saint Vincent College, and a 2020 graduate of the Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command.

Mark A. Magyar Promoted to Captain

Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Robert Evanchick promoted Mark A. Magyar to captain and assigned him as commanding officer of Troop H, Harrisburg.

Captain Magyar most recently served as the Criminal Investigation Section commander of Troop H, Harrisburg. A native of Montgomery, Lycoming County he enlisted in 2003. Upon graduation from the academy, he was assigned to Troop J where he served at the Avondale and Lancaster stations.

Additionally, he served in the Bureau of Criminal Investigation. He was promoted to corporal in 2008, sergeant in 2013, and lieutenant in 2017.

Captain Magyar is a graduate of Millersville University and the Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command. In 2007, he was awarded the Pennsylvania State Police Medal of Honor.

Gerard B. McShea Promoted to Captain

Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Robert Evanchick promoted Gerard B. McShea to captain and assigned him as commanding officer of Troop K, Philadelphia.

Captain McShea most recently served as the Patrol Section commander in Troop K, Philadelphia. A Philadelphia native, he enlisted in 2003 and was assigned to Troop K, Media upon graduation from the academy.

As he progressed through the ranks, he served in the Troop K Patrol and Criminal Investigative units as a trooper, corporal and sergeant. He also served in the Bureau of Integrity and Professional Standards and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation. He was promoted to corporal in 2012, sergeant in 2015, and lieutenant in 2019.

Captain McShea is a 1998 graduate of Father Judge High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Albright College in 2002.

Mary F. Rogers Promoted to Captain

Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Robert Evanchick promoted Mary F. Rogers to captain and assigned her as director of the Equality and Inclusion Office.

Captain Rogers most recently served as the risk management officer in the Bureau of Integrity and Professional Standards. A native of Athens, Bradford County, she enlisted in 1998 and was assigned to Troop L, Schuylkill Haven upon graduation from the academy.

As she progressed through the ranks, she served in troops L and M and the Bureau of Integrity and Professional Standards. She was promoted to corporal in 2011, sergeant in 2016, and lieutenant in 2018.

In 1992, she earned a Bachelor of Science degree with a dual major in criminal justice administration and psychology from Mansfield University. She is a 2020 graduate of Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command, Class 478.

Jonathon Rush Jr. Promoted to Captain

Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Robert Evanchick promoted Jonathon Rush Jr. to captain and assigned him as commanding officer of Troop T, Highspire.

Captain Rush most recently served as the Western Section commander of Troop T. A Pittsburgh native, he enlisted in 2003 and was assigned to Troop M, Bethlehem upon graduation from the academy.

Additionally, he served in Troop B’s Uniontown, Washington, and Pittsburgh stations; Troop D, Butler; as Patrol Section commander of Troop E, Erie, as station commander of Meadville, and as Western Section commander of Troop T. He was promoted to corporal in 2009, sergeant in 2016, and lieutenant in 2018.

Captain Rush is a 1997 graduate of North Catholic High School in Pittsburgh and a 2001 graduate of the University of Pittsburgh main campus with a Bachelor of Science in computer and information sciences and a minor in the administration of justice. He is a graduate of the 3rd Pennsylvania State Police Leadership Development Program.

Robert C. Wagner Promoted to Captain

Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Robert Evanchick promoted Robert C. Wagner to captain. He is currently assigned as commanding officer of Troop J, Lancaster.

Upon promotion to captain in 2021, Captain Wagner was assigned as assistant director of the Bureau of Patrol. A native of Beaver Falls, Beaver County, he enlisted in 1991 and was assigned to Troop B, Pittsburgh upon graduation from the academy.

As Captain Wagner progressed through the ranks, he served in troops M, L and K. He was promoted to corporal in 2006, sergeant in 2009, and lieutenant in 2015.

He is a graduate of Session #282 of the FBI National Academy.

Steven J. Wise Promoted to Captain

Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Robert Evanchick promoted Steven J. Wise to captain and assigned him as director of administration in the Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement.

Captain Wise most recently served as the Criminal Investigation Section commander of Troop J, Lancaster.

A native of South Franklin Township, Washington County, he enlisted in 1999. Upon graduation from the academy, he was assigned to Troop J, Lancaster where he served until transferring to what was then Troop H, York.

Additionally, he served in the Internal Affairs Division of the Bureau of Integrity and Professional Standards, as Crime Section supervisor in Troop H, and as station commander of Troop H, Harrisburg.

He was promoted to corporal in 2009, sergeant in 2015, and lieutenant in 2018.

Meghan F. Barbour Promoted to Lieutenant

Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Robert Evanchick promoted Meghan F. Barbour to lieutenant and assigned her as the executive officer to the deputy commissioner of Operations.

Lieutenant Barbour most recently served in the Internal Affairs Division, Bureau of Integrity and Professional Standards. A native of Stoneboro, Mercer County, she enlisted in 2005 and was assigned to Troop H, Carlisle upon graduation from the academy.

During her years assigned to Troop H, Lieutenant Barbour held the positions of patrol trooper, criminal investigator, patrol corporal, Criminal Investigation Unit supervisor, and patrol sergeant. She was promoted to corporal in 2016, sergeant in 2018, and lieutenant in 2022.

Lieutenant Barbour is a 2001 graduate of Lakeview High School and a 2004 graduate of Edinboro University of Pennsylvania where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in criminal justice.

Brian L. Barnhart Promoted to Lieutenant

Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Robert Evanchick promoted Brian L. Barnhart to lieutenant and assigned him as station commander at Troop D, Butler.

Lieutenant Barnhart most recently served as the station commander at Troop D, Beaver. A native of New Freeport, Greene County, he enlisted in 1996 and was assigned to Troop J, Lancaster upon graduation from the academy.

As he progressed through the ranks, Lieutenant Barnhart served in troops J, B, A and D. He was promoted to corporal in 2004 and sergeant in 2017.

John Adam Biever Promoted to Lieutenant

Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Robert Evanchick promoted John Adam Biever to lieutenant and assigned him as Patrol Section commander of Troop H, Harrisburg.

Lieutenant Biever most recently served as the station commander at Troop H, Lykens. A native of Lebanon County, he enlisted in 2002. Upon graduation from the academy, he was assigned to Troop L where he served at the Frackville and Jonestown stations and in the Forensic Services Unit.

Additionally, Lieutenant Biever served at Troop J, Embreeville; the Bureau of Forensic Services, Training and Technical Support Section; Troop H, Carlisle; and Troop H as special projects supervisor. He was promoted to corporal in 2014 and sergeant in 2017.

He is a 1991 graduate of Annville-Cleona High School. In 1995, he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in biology from the Pennsylvania State University.

Jamie L. Brumbaugh Promoted to Lieutenant

Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Robert Evanchick promoted Jamie L. Brumbaugh to lieutenant and assigned him as station commander of Troop H, Chambersburg.

Lieutenant Brumbaugh most recently served as the station commander of Troop G, Huntingdon. A native of Mapleton, Huntingdon County, he enlisted in 2002 and was assigned to Troop J, Lancaster upon graduation from the academy.

As a trooper, Lieutenant Brumbaugh served in the Patrol Unit and as a criminal investigator at Troop G, Huntingdon. He was promoted to corporal in 2009 and served in the Bureau of Criminal Investigation and as a patrol corporal at Troop G.

Following his promotion to sergeant in 2018, he served as the Patrol Section supervisor at Troop H, Chambersburg; the Crime Section supervisor at Troop G, Hollidaysburg; and station commander at Troop G, Huntingdon.

Lieutenant Brumbaugh is a 1990 graduate of Mount Union Area High School and a 1994 graduate of Shippensburg University. He holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.

Raschard L. Buie Promoted to Lieutenant

Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Robert Evanchick promoted Raschard L. Buie to lieutenant. He is assigned as executive officer to the deputy commissioner of Staff, Executive and Administrative Offices.

A native of Spring Lake, North Carolina, Lieutenant Buie enlisted in 2012 and was assigned to Troop H, Lykens upon graduation from the academy. During his career, he served as a patrol unit member and a criminal investigator in Troop H, Lykens.

As he progressed through the ranks, Lieutenant Buie served as a corporal in Troop H and the operational and basic training divisions of the Bureau of Training and Education, and as a sergeant in the Bureau of Integrity and Professional Standards, Systems and Process Review Division. He was promoted to corporal in 2018 and sergeant in 2020.

Lieutenant Buie is a 1999 graduate of Western Harnett High School in Lillington, North Carolina, and a 2003 graduate of Elon University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology. Lieutenant Buie earned his master’s degree in psychology in 2012 and is currently completing his dissertation for his doctoral degree in psychology.

Charles N. Burckhardt Promoted to Lieutenant

Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Robert Evanchick promoted Charles N. Burckhardt to lieutenant and assigned him as station commander of Troop L, Reading.

A Philadelphia native, Lieutenant Burckhardt enlisted in 2007 and was assigned to Troop K, Philadelphia upon graduation from the academy.

While in Troop K, he served as a member of the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Specialist Unit as well as in the Skippack Patrol Section. He was promoted to corporal in 2013 and sergeant in 2018.

Lieutenant Burckhardt holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in criminal justice and Spanish from LaSalle University and a Master of Public Administration from Penn State. He is a 2020 graduate of Northwestern University’s School of Police Staff and Command.

Tandy C. Carey Promoted to Lieutenant

Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Robert Evanchick promoted Tandy C. Carey to lieutenant and assigned her to the Equality and Inclusion Office.

Lieutenant Carey most recently served as the Patrol Section supervisor of Troop H, Chambersburg. A native of Newville, Cumberland County, she enlisted in 2004 and was assigned to Troop J, Lancaster upon graduation from the academy.

As she progressed through the ranks, Lieutenant Carey served as a corporal at Troop B, Uniontown; Troop H, Carlisle; and at the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Drug Law Enforcement Division. She served as a sergeant at Troop A, Greensburg; Troop J, Lancaster; and Troop H, Chambersburg. She was promoted to corporal in 2016 and sergeant in 2018.

She is a 1994 graduate of Big Spring High School and a 1998 graduate of Mansfield University.

Bradford J. Codd Promoted to Lieutenant

Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Robert Evanchick promoted Bradford J. Codd to lieutenant and assigned him as commander of the Risk Management Section in the Bureau of Integrity and Professional Standards.

Lieutenant Codd most recently served as station commander at Troop G, Hollidaysburg. A native of Frankstown Township, Blair County, he enlisted in 2001 and was assigned to Troop J, Lancaster upon graduation from the academy.

Additionally, Lieutenant Codd served at Troop G’s Bedford and Hollidaysburg stations and in the Systems and Process Review Division of the Bureau of Integrity and Professional Standards. He was promoted to corporal in 2014 and sergeant in 2016.

He is a graduate of Hollidaysburg Area High School and Mount Aloysius College. He is a United States Marine Corps veteran who served in operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm.

Jason C. Haines Promoted to Lieutenant

Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Robert Evanchick promoted Jason C. Haines to lieutenant and assigned him as commander of the Staff Services Section at Troop T, Highspire.

A native of Allentown, Lieutenant Haines enlisted in 2006. Upon graduation from the academy, he was assigned to Troop M, Bethlehem.

As a trooper, Lieutenant Haines served in the Patrol Unit and Forensic Services Unit in Troop M. As he progressed through the ranks, he served as a Patrol corporal at Troop M, Fogelsville.

Upon promotion to sergeant, Lieutenant Haines served as the Staff Services Section supervisor at Troop T and as station commander at Troop T, Newville. He was promoted to corporal in 2016 and sergeant in 2018.

He holds a bachelor’s degree from DeSales University in criminal justice administration and is a graduate of the Northwestern University Center for Public Safety School of Police Staff and Command.

Thomas J. Horan Promoted to Lieutenant

Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Robert Evanchick promoted Thomas J. Horan to lieutenant and assigned him as commander of Special Projects and Programs in the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Drug Law Enforcement Division.

Lieutenant Horan most recently served as patrol commander for Troop H, Harrisburg. A native of Scott Township, Lackawanna County, he enlisted in 2005 and was assigned to Troop R, Honesdale upon graduation from the academy.

Lieutenant Horan was promoted to corporal in 2015 and served as commander of the Northeast Strike Force in the Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

He was promoted to sergeant in 2018 and served as the station commander at Troop N, Bloomsburg before transferring to Troop R, Blooming Grove as the Patrol Section supervisor. He then transferred to Troop R, Gibson where he served as station commander.

Lieutenant Horan is a graduate of Lackawanna College and Keystone College. He holds an associate degree in business science and a bachelor’s degree in sports and recreational management.

Michael Irwin Promoted to Lieutenant

Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Robert Evanchick promoted Michael Irwin to lieutenant and assigned him to Troop B, Washington as commander of the Criminal Investigation Section.

Lieutenant Irwin most recently served as CIU supervisor at Troop B, Uniontown. A native of Connellsville, Fayette County, he enlisted in 2003 and was assigned to Troop H, Chambersburg upon graduation from the academy.

As a trooper, Lieutenant Irwin served in Troop B, Uniontown in both the Patrol and Crime units. As he progressed through the ranks, Lieutenant Irwin served in Troop B as Patrol Unit supervisor in Washington and Uniontown, Troop B Vice Unit supervisor, and Crime supervisor at Uniontown. He was promoted to corporal in 2008 and sergeant in 2015.

He is a 1999 graduate of Connellsville Area High School and a 2003 graduate of Penn State University.

Timothy E. Janosco Jr. Promoted to Lieutenant

Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Robert Evanchick promoted Timothy E. Janosco Jr. to lieutenant and assigned him as commander of the Community Affairs Section in the Office of Community Engagement.

Lieutenant Janosco most recently served in the Intake Section, Internal Affairs Division, Bureau of Integrity and Professional Standards. A native of White Haven, Luzerne County, he enlisted in 2008 and was assigned to Troop H, Carlisle upon graduation from the academy.

Lieutenant Janosco was promoted to corporal in 2016 and served as a Patrol Unit supervisor at Troop H, Carlisle; a Criminal Investigation Unit supervisor at both Troop H, Gettysburg and Troop H, Carlisle; and an Investigator in the Central Section, Internal Affairs Division, Bureau of Integrity and Professional Standards.

He was promoted to sergeant in 2020 and served in the Intake Section, Internal Affairs Division, Bureau of Integrity and Professional Standards.

Lieutenant Janosco is a 1999 graduate of Crestwood High School and a 2003 graduate of the University of Pittsburgh.

Justin A. Jones Promoted to Lieutenant

Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Robert Evanchick promoted Justin A. Jones to lieutenant and assigned him as commander of Internal Affairs Division – Central Section, Bureau of Integrity and Professional Standards.

Lieutenant Jones most recently served as the station commander of Troop C, DuBois. A native of Philipsburg, Clearfield County, he enlisted in 2007 and was assigned to Troop C, DuBois upon graduation from the academy.

As a Trooper, Lieutenant Jones also served in the Troop C, Clearfield Patrol Unit, and as a criminal investigator at Troop C, Clearfield. As he progressed through the ranks, he served as a crime corporal at Troop C, DuBois.

He further served as a special projects sergeant at Troop A, Greensburg; a Criminal Investigations Section supervisor at Troop C, Punxsutawney; and station commander at Troop C, DuBois. He was promoted to corporal in 2016 and sergeant in 2018.

Lieutenant Jones is a 1999 graduate of Philipsburg-Osceola High School and a 2004 graduate of the Pennsylvania State University, earning a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering. He is a recent graduate of the Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command.

Kevin E. Kulesa Promoted to Lieutenant

Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Robert Evanchick promoted Kevin E. Kulesa to lieutenant. He is currently assigned as commander of the Records Management Section of the Bureau of Communications and Information Services.

Lieutenant Kulesa most recently served as Records Management Section supervisor in BCI. A native of Sussex County, New Jersey, he enlisted in 2007 and was assigned to Troop L, Reading upon graduation from the academy.

As a trooper, Lieutenant Kulesa served in the Patrol Unit and as a criminal investigator at Troop L, Reading. As he progressed through the ranks, he served as a corporal in Troop M, Bethlehem; Troop L, Schuylkill Haven; and within the Bureau of Communications and Information Services.

As a sergeant, he served in Troop G, Rockview and the Bureau of Communications and Information Services. He was promoted to corporal in 2014 and sergeant in 2019.

Lieutenant Kulesa holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a master’s degree in leadership and public administration from Centenary University. He is a graduate of the Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command.

Daniel Mosura Jr. Promoted to Lieutenant

Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Robert Evanchick promoted Daniel Mosura Jr. to lieutenant and assigned him as commander of the Staff Services Section at Troop C, Punxsutawney.

Lieutenant Mosura most recently served as the Pittsburgh District Office commander within the Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement. A native of Industry, Beaver County, he enlisted in 2004.

He has served in troops B, D and G; the Bureau of Integrity and Professional Standards; and the Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement. He was promoted to the rank of corporal in 2012 and sergeant in 2017.

Lieutenant Mosura is a graduate of Beaver County Community College, Point Park University, and the Northwestern School of Police Staff and Command, Class 478.

Christopher A. Nacios Promoted to Lieutenant

Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Robert Evanchick promoted Christopher A. Nacios to lieutenant. He is currently assigned as director of the Patrol Services Division in the Bureau of Patrol.

Lieutenant Nacios previously served as station commander of Troop M, Trevose. A native of Warminster Township, Bucks County, he enlisted in 2002 and was assigned to Troop K, Skippack upon graduation from the academy.

As he progressed through the ranks, Lieutenant Nacios served in troops K and M and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation. He served as a corporal in Troop M and as a sergeant in Troop M and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation. He was promoted to corporal in 2013 and sergeant in 2017.

He holds a bachelor’s degree from the Pennsylvania State University and is a graduate of the Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command.

Andrew R. Peters Promoted to Lieutenant

Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Robert Evanchick promoted Andrew R. Peters to lieutenant and assigned him as commander of the Emergency Preparedness and Watch Center, Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Lieutenant Peters most recently served as the station commander at Troop F, Lamar. A native of Clearfield, Clearfield County, he enlisted in 2005 and was assigned to Troop K, Philadelphia upon graduation from the academy.

As a trooper, he served in the Troop F, Milton and Troop C, Punxsutawney Patrol units. As he progressed through the ranks, he served as a Patrol corporal at Troop F, Montoursville, and then as a Criminal Investigation Unit corporal at Troop F, Lamar.

When promoted to sergeant, he served as the Staff Section supervisor at Troop A, Greensburg before returning to Troop F, Lamar as station commander. He was promoted to corporal in 2015 and sergeant in 2018.

Lieutenant Peters is a 2000 graduate of Clearfield Area High School and a 2004 graduate of Washington and Jefferson College in Washington, Pennsylvania.

Matthew A. Rudella Promoted to Lieutenant

Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Robert Evanchick promoted Matthew A. Rudella to lieutenant and assigned him as executive officer to the deputy commissioner of Administration and Professional Responsibility.

A Harrisburg native, Lieutenant Rudella enlisted in 2006. Upon graduation from the academy, he was assigned to Troop H, Harrisburg.

Lieutenant Rudella has been assigned to various Patrol and Criminal Investigation Units within troops G, H and L. He also has been assigned to Systems and Process Review and the Internal Affairs Divisions of the Bureau of Integrity and Professional Standards. He was promoted to corporal in 2012 and sergeant in 2018.

Lieutenant Rudella received a bachelor’s degree from Lock Haven University of Pennsylvania.

Michael Sadusky Promoted to Lieutenant

Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Robert Evanchick promoted Michael Sadusky to lieutenant and assigned him as commander of the Tactical Operation Division, Bureau of Emergency and Special Operations.

Lieutenant Sadusky most recently served as the station commander at Troop L, Schuylkill Haven. A native of Schuylkill Haven, he enlisted in 1999 and was assigned to Troop L, Reading upon graduation from the academy.

As he progressed through the ranks, Lieutenant Sadusky served as a Patrol corporal at Troop M, Bethlehem; Staff corporal at Troop L, Reading; Patrol corporal at Troop L, Schuylkill Haven; and a Crime corporal at Troop L, Schuylkill Haven.

He further served as a Patrol Section sergeant at Troop H, Chambersburg; Criminal Investigation Section sergeant at Troop L, Reading; and station commander at Troop L, Schuylkill Haven. He was promoted to corporal in 2006 and sergeant in 2017.

During his career, Lieutenant Sadusky was a 10-year member of the Pennsylvania State Police Special Emergency Response Team, where he served as a negotiator and Negotiation Unit team leader.

Lieutenant Sadusky is a 1992 graduate of Blue Mountain High School and served in the United States Army from 1992 through 1996. In 1998, he earned an associate degree from the Pennsylvania State University. He is a 2018 graduate of the Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command.

Ryan D. Stefanick Promoted to Lieutenant

Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Robert Evanchick promoted Ryan D. Stefanick to lieutenant and him as director of the Operational Records Division in the Bureau of Records and Identification.

Lieutenant Stefanick most recently served as the Criminal Investigation Section supervisor at Troop N, Hazleton. A native of Hazle Township, Luzerne County, he enlisted in 2002 and was assigned to Troop M, Trevose upon graduation from the academy.

As he progressed through the ranks, Lieutenant Stefanick served in the Patrol Unit of troops K, M and N; as station commander at Troop N, Fern Ridge; and the Criminal Investigation Unit at Troop N, Hazleton. He was promoted to corporal in 2011 and sergeant in 2018.

Lieutenant Stefanick is a 1995 graduate of Hazleton Area High School and a 1999 graduate of Penn State University.

Mark A. Van Horn Promoted to Lieutenant

Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Robert Evanchick promoted Mark A. Van Horn to lieutenant and assigned him as station commander of Troop E, Erie.

Lieutenant Van Horn most recently served as the station commander of Troop E, Corry. A native of Wesleyville, Erie County, he enlisted in 1996 and was assigned to Troop E, Meadville upon graduation from the academy.

As he progressed through the ranks, Lieutenant Van Horn worked at every station in Troop E as well as Troop H, Newport and Troop C, Punxsutawney. In addition to patrol-related positions and station commands, he also served for many years as a Crime Unit trooper and Crime Unit Section supervisor.

He was also a fire marshal and served on two federal task forces with the FBI and ATF. He was promoted to corporal in 2011 and sergeant in 2018.

Lieutenant Van Horn is a 1987 graduate of Iroquois High School and a 1991 graduate of Penn State. He holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in communications.

Steven J. Walters Promoted to Lieutenant

Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Robert Evanchick promoted Steven J. Walters to lieutenant and assigned him as the Western Section commander of the Systems and Process Review Division, Bureau of Integrity and Professional Standards.

Lieutenant Walters most recently served as the Staff Services Section supervisor at Troop B, Washington. A Pittsburgh native, he enlisted in 1997 and was assigned to Troop B, Uniontown upon graduation from the academy.

As he progressed through the ranks, Lieutenant Walters served in troops B and G and the Bureau of Integrity and Professional Standards. He was promoted to corporal in 2013 and sergeant in 2018.

Lieutenant Walters is a 1989 graduate of John A. Brashear High School and a 1993 graduate of Duquesne University.

Thad J. Warnick Promoted to Lieutenant

Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Robert Evanchick promoted Thad J. Warnick to lieutenant and assigned him as the Western Section commander of Troop T.

Lieutenant Warnick most recently served as the station commander of Troop T, New Stanton. A native of Saltsburg, Westmoreland County, he enlisted in 2005 and was assigned to Troop P, Towanda upon graduation from the academy.

During his career, he served as a Patrol Unit member and a criminal investigator in Troop P. Additionally, he held the ranks of trooper, corporal and sergeant within Troop A before transferring to Troop T. He was promoted to corporal in 2014 and sergeant in 2016.

Lieutenant Warnick is a 1995 graduate of Saltsburg High School. He served four years on active duty in the United States Marine Corps from 1998 to 2002. In 2005, he graduated from Lock Haven University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in criminal justice.

John P. Weaver Promoted to Lieutenant

Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Robert Evanchick promoted John P. Weaver to lieutenant and assigned him as commander of the Professional Development Section, Bureau of Training and Education.

Lieutenant Weaver most recently served as commander of the Southwest Training Center. A native of Monongahela, Washington County, he enlisted in 2000 and was assigned to Troop B, Waynesburg upon graduation.

During his career, he served as a Patrol Unit member in troops B and C. In 2008, he became a member of the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit for Troop B. He was promoted to corporal in 2011 and sergeant in 2017.

Lieutenant Weaver is a 1989 graduate of Ringgold High School. He left high school a month early to attend Marine Corps Boot Camp at Paris Island, South Carolina. He served in Operation Desert Shield, Operation Desert Storm, and Operation Restore Hope while deployed to Southwest Asia.

In 1993, he earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree from California University of Pennsylvania. In 2003, he was deployed to Southwest Asia in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and the Global War on Terror. He left the Marine Corps in 2004 at the rank of gunnery sergeant. In 2016, he obtained his master’s degree in criminal justice and the administration of law.

