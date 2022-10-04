State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Report of Indecent Exposure in Monroe Township

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

Indecent Exposure in Monroe Township

PSP Clarion troopers are investigating an alleged incident of indecent exposure that occurred at 6:02 p.m. on Wednesday, September 21, near United Drive, in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police say the victim is a 25-year-old Clarion man.

The investigation continues.

12-Year-Old Boy Victim of Harassment

Clarion-based State Police are investigating an incident of harassment involving a 12-year-old boy of Parker.

Police say the incident occurred around 7:00 a.m. on Friday, September 23, near Pine Hollow Road, in Licking Township, Clarion County.

Burglary Reported in Sligo Borough

PSP Clarion has released information concerning a reported burglary at an apartment on Bald Eagle Street in Sligo Borough, Clarion County.

According to police, an unknown actor(s) entered the victim’s apartment through the side upstairs locked door sometime between 12:30 a.m. on September 12 and 5:00 p.m. on September 19.

Police say the actor(s) stole a green painting slate and fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The value of the stolen item is $20.00.

The victim is a 51-year-old Sligo woman.

PSP Clarion released the above reports on Monday, October 3, 2022.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.