Who’s Hiring in Clarion County

A look at which local companies are hiring in Clarion County and surrounding areas.

Mental Health Workers

Abraxas Youth & Family Services

Abraxas I is Hiring Mental Health Workers to work directly with adolescents at their residential mental health program, located in the heart of Allegheny National Forest, near Marienville, Pennsylvania.

Mental Health Workers needed! To apply, text MHW1 to 412-912-2012

Wage: From $16.84 an hour – $23.87 an hour

Bonus: $5,000 Sign On Bonus

Earn up to an additional $15,000.00 a year by participating in our Workforce Development Training Program for their students.*

Shift: Days and Evenings

About Abraxas:

Abraxas Youth & Family Services is a national nonprofit human services provider dedicated to Building Better Futures for at-risk youth, adults, and families. Their diversified array of services includes alternative education, outpatient counseling, in-home services, shelter, detention, residential treatment and re-entry/transition services.

Since 1973, Abraxas team members have positively impacted the lives of those they serve and the communities in which they live.

Benefits & Perks:

Abraxas provides a competitive and comprehensive benefits program that offers the protection, peace of mind and flexibility designed to support you – both at home and at work.

Medical, dental, and vision insurance

Flexible spending accounts

Basic life and short-term disability insurance

403(b) savings plan

Life assistance program (LAP)

Tuition assistance program

Paid time off (PTO) * Paid holidays * Paid training

Advancement opportunities

In this role, you will:

Provide direct supervision, leadership, and serve as a role model to clients while interacting in a therapeutic and meaningful manner

Observe client behavior and intervene appropriately, as dictated by policy and individual client treatment plan

Document client treatment interventions, behavior, and progress

Report significant client changes in behavior, attitude, and/or physical condition to appropriate personnel while consistently evaluating client behavioral and emotional issues

Collaborate with the Educational team and client’s Mental Health Therapist to implement the individualized treatment plan

Implement the daily activity schedule and structure and coordinate client activities, such as Family Night, Structured Recreation, etc

Facilitate and document various psycho-educational groups via standardized curricula

Conduct scheduled and random head counts to provide effective people security

Support the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care

Demonstrate appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills

Hiring Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree from an accredited program required; degree in an area of human services preferred

Must possess a valid Pennsylvania Driver’s License

Must be 21 years of age or older

Must be able to pass physical and pre-employment drug/alcohol screening

Must pass criminal background check investigation

Flexibility to work overtime as required

Why Should You Consider Abraxas?

At Abraxas, they celebrate the richness of their diverse employees and the communities they serve. They are actively committed to building a culture of awareness and belonging, as they strive to ensure they are a welcoming, inclusive, and culturally competent organization.

As they work to make a difference in people’s lives, Abraxas is dedicated to respect, equity, and the engagement of those they serve and their employees.

As a provider of trauma-informed care, they firmly believe in recovery and that their clients can lead fulfilling and meaningful lives, and they consider it an honor and a privilege to assist them in their journey.

Whether you’re looking to begin a rewarding career or you’re a seasoned professional wanting a new challenge, Abraxas has a place for you and opportunities for development at all levels.

At Abraxas, everything they do centers around people. That is why they are committed to providing you with competitive pay and comprehensive benefits options that help make your life easier and healthier, with a focus on providing choice when it comes to physical, emotional, and financial wellness. Their benefit options meet you where you are in your life and set you up for success both in and outside of work.

If you want to have a positive impact in the lives of others, join Abraxas!

Equal Opportunity Employer

Abraxas Youth & Family Services, an affiliate of Apis Services Inc., offers a rewarding career for those passionate about making a difference in the lives of others. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor’s or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching or just want to make a difference, they have a career path for you.

Apis Services, Inc. provides administrative services to a variety of businesses and non-profit agencies so they can focus on their individual goals and missions. Apis serves 30+ affiliates throughout the USA including locations in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Colorado, New Jersey, and North Carolina.

Join Us in Building Better Futures!

Interested in joining their outstanding team? If you have any questions, you can contact them by email at [email protected]

You can also give them a call at (814) 927-6615 and Brenda or Wendy will be happy to help you!

A complete list of openings, including this one, can be found at https://jobsatabraxas.org/careers.html.

Treatment Supervisor

Abraxas Youth & Family Services

Abraxas I is currently hiring a Treatment Supervisor at their residential facility, located in the heart of the Allegheny National Forest, near Marienville, Pennsylvania.

In this role, you will direct activities of a treatment unit and provide supervision of staff. Through leadership and direction, your team will provide the best treatment possible for adolescents and BUILD BETTER FUTURES.

To Apply: Text TS to 412-912-2012

Salary Starts At: $45,000 Annually (May increase with education/experience)

Earn up to an additional $15,000.00 a year by participating in their Workforce Development Training Program for their students.*

Bonus: $5,000 Sign On Bonus

Shift: BOTH Days (7am-3pm) and Evenings (3pm-11pm)

Treatment Supervisor Responsibilities Include, but are not limited to:

Establishing and maintaining employee shift scheduling

Providing oversight of systems to organize and monitor work activities

Completing new employee on-the-job orientation

Conducting effective supervisory conferences and performance evaluations with employees

Scheduling employee training to ensure that all mandatory training requirements are met

Providing ongoing effective supervision to unit employees

Ensuring that the operation of the daily milieu is effective to promote a healthy environment to support change

Supporting their mission statement and key principles of quality services

Minimum Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in human services field and one-year experience in residential treatment are preferred; OR

Associate’s degree or (sixty) 60 credit hours from an accredited college/university and three (3) years’ work experience with children

Supervisory experience also preferred

Ability to self-start, work independently and adhere to timelines on a consistent basis with a minimum of assistance and supervision

Ability to participate and maintain Safe Crisis Management (SCM) certification

At least twenty-one (21) years of age

Driver’s License

Physical exam that includes TB and drug testing

Criminal clearances (State Police, FBI and State Child Abuse Clearances)

Satisfactory completion of background screening and applicable pre-employment checks, including but not limited to employment and/or personal reference and driving records

Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department

Mental Health Aide- Evenings

Abraxas Youth & Family Services

Abraxas Youth & Family Services is calling all Behavioral Health Technicians, Community Care Workers, Intervention Specialists.

Abraxas I is hiring Mental Health Aides to work directly with adolescents at their residential facility, located in the heart of Allegheny National Forest, near Marienville, Pennsylvania. In this role, you will supervise and interact with clients in the mental health program, teach activities of daily living and responsible life skills, and support the treatment team while helping BUILD BETTER FUTURES.

The minimum starting rate is $15.00 per hour!

Earn up to an additional $15,000.00 a year by participating in their Workforce Development Training Program for their students.*

To Apply: Text MH to 412-912-2012

Salary: $15.00 per hour – $18.54 per hour

Bonus: $5,000 Sign On Bonus

Shift: Evening (3 pm to 11 pm)

In this role, you will:

Provide direct supervision, leadership, and serve as a role model to clients while interacting in a therapeutic and meaningful manner

Document client treatment interventions, behavior, and progress

Assist Mental Health Workers in their collaboration with the Educational team and the client’s Mental Health Therapist to implement the individualized treatment plan

Implement the daily activity schedule and structure and coordinate client activities, such as Family Night, Structured Recreation, etc

Conduct head counts to provide effective people security

Conduct outside building security checks when working on the overnight shift

Hiring Requirements:

High school diploma or GED

Must possess a valid Pennsylvania driver’s license

Must be 21 years of age or older

Must be able to pass physical and pre-employment drug/alcohol screening

Must pass criminal background check investigation

Flexibility to work overtime as required

Payroll/Accounts Payable Clerk

Mealy Excavating and Construction, Inc.

Mealy Excavating and Construction, Inc. is currently accepting resumes for a Payroll/Accounts Payable Clerk.

Requirements:

Must be proficient in QuickBooks, Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel, and Adobe Acrobat DC Pro

Solid understanding of basic bookkeeping and accounts payable principles

Previous QuickBooks payroll entry/AP experience preferred

Extreme attention to detail and aptitude for working with numbers

Excellent work ethic

Hours are 8 am- 5 pm Monday-Friday

Duties include:

Payroll entry and processing, A/P entry and processing, payroll taxes, answering phones, sorting mail, and managing the front office.

What they offer:

Retirement plan

, Health, dental and vision insurance

Life insurance

On the job training & certifications

Competitive wages based on qualifications

How to apply:

In Person – 128 Lake Lucy Road Tionesta, PA 16353 Monday-Friday from 8 am to 5 pm

Online at www.mealyinc.com – submit a resume to [email protected]

NO Phone calls will be accepted.





Administrative Assistant

Luton’s Plumbing, Heating & A/C Inc

Luton’s Plumbing, Heating & A/C Inc currently has an opening for an Administrative Assistant.

Duties:

Enter customer invoices, receiving customer payments

Enter accounts payable

Open/sort the mail

Filing

Process payroll

Biweekly payroll

Weekly construction prevailing rate payroll (as needed)

Weekly employee time card review and prep for payroll

Maintain employee records

Records saved and sent to the accountant for review quarterly

Maintain company driver/vehicle & insurance cards

Assist with daily scheduling of Service Technicians

Prepare proposals and bid package paperwork

Basic knowledge of HVAC and plumbing helpful, but not necessary

Other duties as assigned

Assist with:

New hire paperwork review and reporting

Handling of unemployment claims

Handling of workers compensation claims

Hours: 8 am- 4:30 pm, Monday thru Thursday 8:00 am – 4:00 pm Friday

Requirements:

Ability to maintain the strictest confidentiality

Experience with QuickBooks

Able to use Excel spreadsheets

Good phone & communication skills

Compensation: Healthcare, 401K, PTO (paid time off). Pay dependent on experience.

Please send your resume to [email protected]





DuBrook is looking for qualified Class A and B CDL Truck Drivers that are hardworking, dedicated, and professional to join their team as concrete mixer drivers.

DuBrook is not just a job. It is a team of people dedicated to delivering a quality product with superior customer service. They treat their employees with respect and offer a compensation package that is one of the most competitive in the industry. DuBrook is looking for team members who are dedicated professionals. If you are looking for a career where you will be treated with respect, check out what they have to offer.

The starting wage is currently between $25.50 and $28.50. Additionally, drivers are offered full-time hours, and benefits including a 401k plan with an employer match provision, comprehensive health coverage that includes medical, dental, and vision, and paid leave time.

DuBrook is committed to taking care of its employees and offers a 75% company contribution towards the monthly premiums for all tiers of health coverage for eligible employees.

For more information or to apply, visit their website at https://dubrookinc.com/careers.





Grimefighters Trainer

Clarion Vocational Services

Clarion Vocational Services is seeking a part-time trainer to work with adults with disabilities in their kitchen and janitorial services.

Experience working with people with disabilities is a plus but they will train the right person.

Must have a valid driver’s license, clearances, and the ability to drive an agency van.

Approximately 20 hours/week

Flexible schedule

No late nights

Paid time off

Paid training

Contact Laurie Snyder at 814-226-1076 or [email protected] to apply or for more information.





All Seasons Temporaries Inc. Offers Multiple Positions

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc.

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.

Legal Secretary

8:00am-5:00pm

Monday- Friday

WE PAY WEEKLY!!

Duties (But not limited to):

Retrieving and routing incoming mail, preparing outgoing mail and delivering to the post office at the end of the day

Collection of data from insurance companies, banks, tax collectors, clients and real estate agents

Answering phones, greeting and assisting people who come into the building

Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre- employment screening

Must be able to maintain Confidentiality at all times

Must be able to use Microsoft Word and Excel

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Assembly

7am-3:30pm Monday- Friday

WE PAY WEEKLY!!!

Duties (But not limited to):

Be able to use multiple small hand tools

Maintain appropriate records and reports

Perform assembly tasks over a lengthy time span

Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

Must be able to lift up to 40lbs

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Industrial Painter

3:30pm-12am Monday – Friday

10:30pm-7am Sunday – Thursday

WE PAY WEEKLY!!!

Duties (But not limited to):

Read work orders- analyze required paint operations

Perform hand spray techniques over a lengthy time span

Examine products or work to verify conformance to specifications

Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

Must be able to lift up to 40lbs.

Steel toe/ composite toe shoes

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Lumber Stacker

7am-3:30pm

WE PAY WEEKLY!!!

Duties (But not limited to):

Stack lumber anywhere between 12’- 16’ to customers specifications with a partner

Quality control and clip plywood 8’ 12’ to customers’ specs, with a partner

Using an air nailer, compound miter saw, table saw, or circular saw at some point

Need to learn all of the paperwork involved, adding, subtracting, ect. (Math)

Physical job fast paced

Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre- employment screening

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Grinder

7am- 3:30pm Monday – Friday

WE PAY WEEKLY!!!

Duties (But not limited to):

Grinding metal surfaces to the proper specifications

Responsible for knowledge and operation of handheld grinders

Stack sheets of metal upon completion of grinding

Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre- employment screening

Steel toed boots

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Bundler- Meadville

$12.50 to $13.50/hr. non- exempt

Light forklift driving, packaging bundles of pipe, use of banding and crimping to band pipes together.

Monday through Thursday, 6:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (some Fridays as needed for overtime, would be eight hours)

Pay Rate: $12.50- $13.50/hr. non- exempt

Requirements:

High School Diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

Must have steel-toed shoes

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Stick Layers and Bin Tenders– Marienville, Titusville, and Endeavor

$15/hour – 1st and 2nd Shifts – Non-exempt

Job Requirements:

Ability to lift, bend, twist, and stand for duration shift

Must pass pre-employment screening

Must have steel-toed boots

Must have general mathematical skills

Must abide by all safety protocols

Understand lockout protocols

Must be able to work with a team

Duties (but not limited to):

Stack and sort lumber in appropriate slots

Count pieces in stacks

Tag bundles

Operate machines and make sure they do not jam

Clean machines when they are down

Maintain clean workspaces

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Food Delivery Driver

The Nutrition Group

The Nutrition Group is now hiring Meal Delivery Drivers.

Are you a morning person and looking for the perfect part-time job?

Are you looking to supplement your income?

The Nutrition Group is looking for Home Meal Delivery Drivers for morning shifts.

They are seeking motivated drivers to pick up and deliver meals to seniors at their homes from the Clarion & Rimersburg senior centers areas.

Wages are based on driving routes, Monday-Thursdays only…no weekend hours!

Sign-on bonus after 30 and 90 days worked

Paid holidays and vacation

Apply at www.careers.com or Call 724-763-8608.





Food Delivery Driver

The Nutrition Group

The Nutrition Group is now hiring Meal Delivery Drivers.

Full-time & Part-time for Ford City Commissary to prepare and/or deliver meals to the Armstrong Co Jail and Indiana and Clarion counties.

Competitive wages are offered

Sign-on bonuses after 30 and 90 days worked

Paid Hholidays and vacation

Apply at www.tngcareers.com or in person at 105 Valley View Dr, Ford City, PA 16226.

Call 724-763-8608 to arrange an interview. EOE/AA Compliant.





Multiple Positions with Clarion Forest VNA

Clarion Forest VNA

CFVNA is now hiring for multiple positions.

The candidates best fit for these positions are well organized, have excellent documentation skills, and desire a more flexible, family-friendly schedule with one-on-one patient interaction.

Join in a rewarding environment with a family-oriented work setting!

Full-time Registered Nurses for Home Health & Hospice

Requirements:

Licensed as an RN in Pennsylvania

1-year recent acute care experience preferred; Home Health and/or Hospice a plus

CPR certification

Excellent verbal communication skills

Must have a current valid PA Driver’s License and reliable transportation

Able to work in a variety of settings and conditions

Hours are primarily Monday-Friday 8:00 AM-4:00 PM plus 1 weekend/month, 2 holidays/year, and rotating evenings. Evening hours are scheduled visits between 4:00 PM – 9:00 PM as needed./li>

Full-time RNs are salaried with a generous bonus system in place

Flex scheduling is available!

Full-time Home Health Aides

Requirements:

CNA preferred but not required

CPR certification

Excellent verbal communication skills

Must have a current valid PA Driver’s License and reliable transportation

Able to work in a variety of settings and conditions

Hours are primarily Monday-Friday 8:00 AM-4:00 PM plus rotating weekends, holidays, and evenings as necessary

Full-time Clinical Information Clerk

This individual would be responsible for:

Documenting and initiating insurance files

Acquiring needed authorizations for patient visits

Checking patient eligibility and benefits

Communicating with clinical staff about prior authorizations

Other duties as assigned by the Director of Clinical Information

Qualifications:

High school graduate or equivalent

Experience with insurance verification and general office work highly preferred

Medium – High level of computer experience

The ability to deal with people in a calm and pleasant manner

Must be able to read and write legibly

Ability to prioritize the importance of communications received

Ability to complete work in an accurate and timely manner

Ability to work well with other people as well as independently

Highly organized individuals are a plus

Hours are Monday-Friday 8:00 AM-4:00 PM

Full-time employees are eligible for paid time off, health, HSA with match, dental, and vision insurance, supplemental Policies, and more!

All wages are commensurate with experience and/or education.

Employment applications may be obtained at www.cfvna.org and sent with a resume to:

Human Resources

271 Perkins Rd

Clarion, PA, 16214

For more information please contact Human Resources at 814-297-8400.

Clarion Forest VNA, Inc. is committed to the principles of equal employment. Clarion Forest VNA, INC. complies with the requirements of the CMS Interim Final Rule, effective 1/27/2022, requiring mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations, or CMS required allowance for exemption.





Weekend Life Skills Worker II

Youth Services hiring Weekend Life Skills Workers II or Youth Care Professionals to work directly with Adolescents at Abraxas I (AI) in Marienville, Pennsylvania – starting pay is $15.26 per hour!

Department: Abraxas Youth & Family Services

Location: Marienville, PA

Salary: $15.26 an hour – $19.26 an hour

Bonus: $5,000 Sign-on Bonus

Shift: Friday, 3 pm – 11pm, Saturday, 7am – 11pm, Sunday, 7am – 11pm

Start a career that makes a difference in people’s lives!

To Apply: Text JOB to 412-912-2012

Abraxas I provides adolescent treatment programs for substance abuse, delinquency, and medically necessary mental health services. Their 90-acre campus is nestled in the Allegheny National Forest in northwestern Pennsylvania.

This is an entry-level position; seeking individuals to role model, teach and supervise adolescents in a structured residential environment.

In this role, you will regularly supervise and interact with clients, observe and address client behavior, and document services in client files. Comprehensive paid training is provided to prepare new employees for success in theri team-oriented environment.

Equal Opportunity Employer.

$5,000 Sign-on Bonus

$15.26 – $19.26 an hour

In this role, you will:

Provide direct supervision, leadership, and serve as a role model to clients while interacting in a therapeutic and meaningful manner

Observe client behavior and intervene appropriately, as dictated by policy and individual client treatment plan

Implement the daily activity schedule and structure and coordinate client activities, such as Family Night, Structured Recreation, etc

Facilitate and document various psycho-educational groups via standardized curricula

Conduct scheduled and random head counts to provide effective people security

Assist with mentoring and on-the-job training of newer team members

Support the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care

Demonstrate appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills

Hiring Requirements:

High School diploma or equivalent required

Must possess a valid Pennsylvania driver’s license

Must be 21 years of age or older

Must be able to pass physical and pre-employment drug/alcohol screening

Must pass criminal background check investigation

Flexibility to work overtime as required

Life Skills Worker II

Youth Services hiring Life Skills Workers II or Youth Care Professionals to work directly with Adolescents at Abraxas I (AI) in Marienville, Pennsylvania – starting pay is $15.26 per hour!

Department: Abraxas Youth & Family Services

Location: Marienville, PA

Salary: $15.26 an hour – $19.26 an hour

Bonus: $5,000 Sign-on Bonus

Start a career that makes a difference in people’s lives!

To Apply: Text JOB to 412-912-2012

Abraxas I provides adolescent treatment programs for substance abuse, delinquency, and medically necessary mental health services. Their 90-acre campus is nestled in the Allegheny National Forest in northwestern Pennsylvania.

This is an entry-level position; seeking individuals to role model, teach and supervise adolescents in a structured residential environment.

In this role, you will regularly supervise and interact with clients, observe and address client behavior, and document services in client files. Comprehensive paid training is provided to prepare new employees for success in theri team-oriented environment.

Equal Opportunity Employer.

$5,000 Sign-on Bonus

$15.26 – $19.26 an hour

In this role, you will:

Provide direct supervision, leadership, and serve as a role model to clients while interacting in a therapeutic and meaningful manner

Observe client behavior and intervene appropriately, as dictated by policy and individual client treatment plan

Implement the daily activity schedule and structure and coordinate client activities, such as Family Night, Structured Recreation, etc

Facilitate and document various psycho-educational groups via standardized curricula

Conduct scheduled and random head counts to provide effective people security

Assist with mentoring and on-the-job training of newer team members

Support the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care

Demonstrate appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills

Hiring Requirements:

High School diploma or equivalent required

Must possess a valid Pennsylvania driver’s license

Must be 21 years of age or older

Must be able to pass physical and pre-employment drug/alcohol screening

Must pass criminal background check investigation

Flexibility to work overtime as required

Technology Education/Industrial Arts Teacher

Keystone School District

Keystone School District currently has an opening for a Technology Education/Industrial Arts Teacher.

This is a full-time position available immediately at Keystone Jr/Sr High School.

The district is seeking a dynamic instructor with an interest in developing and Advancing STEM related courses and traditional Industrial Art courses.

Please send letter of interest, resume, PA standard application, certificate, transcript(s), three reference letters, Act 168 disclosure form(s), and copies of current Act 34, 114, and 151 clearance statements to:

Mr. Michael McCormick, Acting Superintendent

Keystone School District

451 Huston Avenue, Knox, PA 16232

Deadline: October 7, 2022





Class B CDL Concrete Truck Driver

Heeter Lumber, Inc.

Heeter Lumber, Inc. currently has and opening for an experienced Class B CDL truck driver to deliver ready mix concrete with rear discharge mixer trucks.

Job Details

Pay: $17.00 – $22.00 per hour

Job Type:

Full-time

Part-time

Number of openings for this position: 1

Schedule:

8-hour shift

Weekend availability

Overtime

Benefits:

Health insurance

Paid time off

401(k)

Life insurance

401(k) matching

Job description:

A part-time applicant will be scheduled to work only when concrete is scheduled, with an expected layoff period during winter.

A full-time applicant will be scheduled to work a regular schedule of 40+ hours per week. When not delivering concrete, the full-time employee will manage the lumber and building material storage areas and ensure the customers get the material they have purchased.

Responsibilities:

Deliver Ready Mixed concrete to customer location

Clean and maintain delivery vehicles

Inspect vehicles for mechanical items and safety issues and perform preventative maintenance

Comply with truck driving rules and regulations (size, weight, route designations, parking and break periods) as well as with company policies and procedures

Maneuver trucks into loading or unloading positions

Collect and verify delivery instructions

Report defects, accidents or violations

Skills:

Proven work experience as a truck driver

Extensive knowledge of applicable truck driving rules and regulations

No recent moving or driving violations

Adaptability and foresight to handle unexpected situations (traffic, weather conditions etc)

Valid CDL license

Apply in person at 101 Short Street, Sligo, or at any of their 5 locations.





Openings at Wagner Tarps; Earn Weekly Bonuses

Wagner Tarps

Wagner Tarps, provider of durable, high-quality custom-made vinyl and mesh tarps for the trucking industry for over 25 years has immediate full-time openings at their Brookville facility.

NO EXPERIENCE NECESSARY, Wagner tarps will pay you to learn the trade!!

Positions are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On-the-job training, no experience is necessary, you will be trained to manufacture and install custom tarps.

The positions include a WEEKLY BONUS PROGRAM. Earn up to an extra $130 a week just for showing up to work!!

The positions also include paid holidays, paid vacation, paid uniforms, matched retirement, and a Christmas bonus.

Apply in person at:

244 Industrial Park Road

Brookville, PA





Kahle’s Kitchens, Inc. in Leeper PA currently has an opening for an Administrative Assistant.

Duties include, but are not limited to, answering phones, entering accounts payable, shipping items via FedEx, entering customer invoices, and filing.

Applicant should be proficient in Microsoft Office, have good communication skills, and be able to work well with others.

Basic accounting knowledge is a plus but not required.

The position is full-time Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. shift. Benefits include health and vision insurance, 401k, and vacation.

Pay dependent on experience. The applicant may be subject to drug testing.

Kahle’s Kitchens, Inc. is an equal opportunity employer.

If you are interested please fill out an application in person at 7488 Route 36, Leeper, Pa 16233.





Part-Time Special Education Paraeducators

Union School District

Union School District is seeking, a caring, applicant for a Part-Time Paraeducator located at Sligo Elementary School for the 2022 – 2023 school year.

Candidates for consideration should be enthusiastic, joyful, and motivated. Union School District values candidates that possess an understanding of child development and a caring disposition. The district is eager to welcome to their team a colleague committed to building strong student, staff, and family relationships and one who is committed to self-development.

Qualifications: Demonstrated enthusiasm for working with school-age children, 3–5 years of experience working with students (preferred), Associate’s degree (preferred), Confidence when working with others, Strong social and communication skills.

Please submit a letter of interest; resume; general application; along with current Act 34, Act 151, Act 168, FBI Fingerprint, CPR, and First Aid clearances to Dr. Elena Steidinger, Director of Special Education, 354 Baker Street, Suite 2, Rimersburg, PA 16248 or via email at [email protected] Applications can be found at www.unionsd.net.

Review of applications will begin immediately, however, applications will be accepted until the position is filled.

Union School District is an equal opportunity employer.





Welders and General Laborers

Swartfager Welding Inc.

Swartfager Welding Inc., is looking to hire motivated and dependable full-time employees.

Current positions available include Welders and General Laborers.

Job requirements include passing a pre-employment drug screen and following all safety procedures.

The benefits package includes a competitive hourly rate of pay, holiday and vacation pay, paid time off, medical & vision insurance, and a 401K plan.

Interested individuals are encouraged to apply in person at Swartfager Welding Inc., 199 Boyle Memorial Drive, Knox, PA 16232. Monday – Friday 7 am to 3:30 pm.





Full-Time Massage Therapist

Simply Skin Medical Spa

Simply Skin Medical Spa located at 420 Wood Street in Clarion is currently hiring a full-time massage therapist.

Enjoy your work in a fast-paced and fast-growing Medical Day Spa!

Benefits include an insurance stipend, paid vacation, and 401K.

For more information or to apply for the position email [email protected]





Rimersburg Borough Maintenance Employees

Rimersburg Borough

Rimersburg Borough is currently accepting applications for 2 full-time, hourly positions with benefits.

General laborer/ equipment operator.

Hourly wage based on experience.

Applications are available at:

Rimersburg Borough Building

27 Main Street

Rimersburg, PA 16248

Mail applications to or drop them off at the above address. Envelopes must be marked APPLICATION.

Rimersburg Borough is an Equal Opportunity Employer.





Multiple Employment Opportunities at the Clarion Hospital

Clarion Hospital

Here is a list of career opportunities currently being offered at the Clarion Hospital.

Download this PDF for a full description of each position.

Staff Nurse, RN – Med/Surg – 1 Full Time

Staff Nurse, RN – ICU – 2- Full Time

Certified or Registered Respiratory Therapist – Full-Time

Polysomnographic Tech/EEG Tech – 1 Per Diem, 1 Full Time

Staff Nurse, RN or LPN– Swing/Rehab. – 2 Full Time

LPN – Med/Surg – 2 Full Time, 1 Per Diem

Staff Nurse, RN –ED 2 Full Time

LPN – Rehab/Swing, Per Diem

Medical Technologist – 2 Full Time

Dietary Aide – 2 Full Time

Clerk/Phlebotomist – Full Time

Ultrasound Tech – 1 Per Diem

CT Technologist – 1 Full Time – 1 Per Diem

EMT– 2- Full Time

Medical Records Coder – Full Time

Nursing Supervisor – 1 Full Time, 1 Per Diem

Maintenance Supervisor- Full time

Radiology Tech – Full Time

CNA /Telemetry Tech – ICU – Full Time

Paramedic – 2- Full Time

ED Secretary/Aide- Full Time

Housekeeping Aide – 1 Full Time

Nursing Aide- Med/Surg – Part Time

Registration Clerk – Full Time

Wheelchair Van Driver– Full Time

Excellent benefits package available. Apply at www.clarionhospital.org or e-mail a resume to [email protected]





Exterior Door Assembler

Derstine Doors

Derstine Doors, a manufacturer of quality, affordable exterior doors, is seeking motivated individuals to add to their assembly team.

Derstine Doors offers:

Monday through Friday work week

Competitive wages

Benefits package

Paid vacation

Interested individuals should contact Don at 814-538-9333 or apply in person at 2020 Madison Street Extension, Sligo, PA.





Pre-K Counts Teacher

Keystone SMILES Community Learning Center

Keystone SMILES Community Learning Center currently has and opening for a Pre-K Counts Teacher.

Keystone SMILES mission is to empower and strengthen individuals of all ages with a focus on children and youth to improve the quality of their lives through learning and service. They are looking for an individual whose focus become a member of an agency whose goals are for service to others and not work for themselves.

Requirements:

Experience with young children

Passion for young children

4 year degree in early childhood education

Commitment to service and not work

Please submit a resume and 2 references. (1 work related reference-one personal reference)

Schedule: Full Time average of 37.5 hours per week. Begins on August 22, 2022.

Hourly wage: Varies- $18 – 21.50

After 90 Days:

Healthcare/Retirement/Paid Time Off

Job responsibilities will include:

Early Education teacher to perform the duties of a certified teacher in addition to support meals, and duties to provide a healthy and safe environment working with children 3-5 years of age during the school year.

Keystone SMILES CLC has been providing early education programs in Knox for years. 27 classrooms have been recently remodeled.

Keystone SMILES AmeriCorps members provide support and STEM labs for all preschool classrooms. Keystone SMILES CLC also provides PK Counts curriculum activities for families who are not eligible for PreK Counts state-funded programs.

Click here to apply: https://smileshr.bamboohr.com/jobs/view.php?id=103





Administrative Assistant- Payroll

Neiswonger Construction

Neiswonger Construction currently has an opening for an Administrative Assistant- Payroll.

Administrative Assistant- Payroll

Reports to the Vice President of Finance

Duties:

Process Payroll

Biweekly payroll

Weekly Construction Prevailing rate payroll (as needed)

Weekly Employee time card review and prep for payroll

Annual/Quarterly payroll tax filings

Pre-employment requirements

New hire paperwork review and reporting

Maintain employee records for payroll and MSHA

Handling of Unemployment claims

Handling of Workers compensation claims

OSHA 300 log

Employee uniform administration

Maintain CDL Driver Qualification Files

FMCSA CDL Driver Compliance

Maintain Company Driver/vehicle & insurance cards

Employment verification & employee questions

Order/Maintain Office Supply Inventory

Other duties as assigned

Hours: 8 am- 4 pm, Monday thru Friday

Requirements:

Experience with Quickbooks payroll

Experienced in the use of Excel spreadsheets

Ability to maintain the strictest of confidentiality

Good phone & communication skills

Compensation: $16.00-$20.00/hour plus benefits

Apply online @ https://neiswongerconstruction.com/careers/, call 814-764-3455, or in person @ 17592 Route 322, Strattanville, PA 16258.





Heavy Equipment Mechanic

Francis J. Palo, Inc.

Francis J. Palo, Inc., a Clarion-based construction company is accepting resumes for a Heavy Equipment Mechanic.

This position will be responsible for the maintenance of various types of construction equipment.

Candidate should be career-oriented and seeking long term commitment.

Competitive compensation and benefit package.

Equal Opportunity Employer.

E-mail resume and cover letter to [email protected] or mail to P.O. Box 429, Clarion, PA 16214.

Clinical and Non-Clinical Positions at Presbyterian SeniorCare

Presbyterian SeniorCare Network

Presbyterian SeniorCare currently has openings for Clinical and Non-Clinical positions.

At Presbyterian SeniorCare Network, their standards of care have never been higher. They’re hiring compassionate individuals—RNs, LPNs, CNAs, PCAs, Dining Services Aides, Housekeeping, Maintenance Techs and more—to join their team to help in Making Aging Easier® for older adults.

If you’re looking for a meaningful career and a chance to provide warmth and care while making a difference, consider joining their team. Team members build individual relationships with their residents and their families, as well as with each other so everyone’s lives can be a little brighter. Join the Presbyterian SeniorCare team— they are ready to welcome you!

Featured Careers

Property Manager/Community Manager II

Case Manager/Care Manager (Hybrid/Remote)

Home Health Registered Nurse (RN)

Dining Services Aide, Cooks

Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA)

Maintenance Tech II

Presbyterian SeniorCare Network also offers CNA training classes!

For more information and to apply Click Here.

EOE





Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant

Riverview Intermediate Unit 6

Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 currently has an opening for a Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant.

This position is a full-time position (184 days) working with students in the preschool program through 12th grade.

Requires COTA License and Acts 34, 114, and 151 clearances, previous experience preferred.

This is a bargaining unit position. Hours are dependent on service locations, somewhere between 7:30-3:00 or 8:00-3:30.

A position is available in Venango/Crawford County, Clarion/Forest County, and Jefferson/Clearfield County.

Send application information to Teresa Baker via email, [email protected] , or mail to Riverview Intermediate Unit 6, 270 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA, 16214. Application packet may include, but is not limited to, letter of interest, resume, standard job application, clearances, certifications, transcripts, and any related training certifications for working with children.

Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 reserves the right to withdraw this posting without filling the position.

