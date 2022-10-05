The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 22. North wind 5 to 11 km/h.

Tonight – Patchy fog after 2am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 6. Calm wind.

Thursday – Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 21. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 km/h in the afternoon.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 8. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – A chance of showers, mainly before 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 12. Northwest wind 10 to 14 km/h. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 1.

Saturday – Patchy frost before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 12.

Saturday Night – Patchy frost after 3am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 1.

Sunday – Areas of frost before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 14.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 2.

Columbus Day – Patchy frost. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 16.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 4.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 18.

