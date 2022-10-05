UPDATE: Lane Restriction Lifted on Route 322 Following Rollover Crash in Clarion Township

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A lane restriction has been lifted on Route 322 following a one-vehicle rollover crash in Clarion Township on Wednesday morning.

According to a Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatcher, the call came in at 6:12 a.m. on Wednesday, October 5, for a one-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 322, between Detrick Road and Carney Road, in Clarion Township.

PSP Clarion, Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, Clarion Hospital EMS Station 1, and Strattanville Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to the scene.

It is unknown if there were any injuries, the dispatcher said.

The scene was cleared at 7:07 a.m.

State Police in Clarion will be releasing information on the accident shortly.

