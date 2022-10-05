Case Against Shippenville Woman Accused of Exploiting Nearly $32K From Elderly Person Moves Forward

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – The case against a Shippenville woman who allegedly scammed nearly $32,000.00 from an elderly person moved forward in court on Tuesday.

According to court documents, the following charges against 46-year-old Christine Rochelle Texter, of Shippenville, were waived for court during a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, October 4:

– Financial Exploitation of Older Adult or Care Dependent Person, Felony 3

– Theft by Deception – Fail to Correct, Felony 3



– Receiving Stolen Property, Felony 3– Theft by Unlawful Taking – Movable Property, Felony 3– Access Device Issued to Another Who Did Not Authorize Use, Felony 3

The charges were transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

She is currently free on $35,000.00 unsecured bail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, Clarion Borough Police met with an associate of Clarion County Agency on Aging on March 31 regarding a client who was missing funds.

The complainant provided police with documentation of the victim’s bank statements, which showed a discrepancy of $31,671.25 between March 2017 and October 2021. The complainant advised that Christine Rochel Texter was the victim’s Power of Attorney during this timeframe and had complete control of the victim’s money, according to the complaint.

The complainant further told police she conducted an interview with Texter and gave her an opportunity to provide receipts for the missing funds that included:

– $1,565.00 in counter (cash) withdrawals;

– $210.00 in NSF Fees;

– $25.00 in other fees (six bounced checks and five months where the account carried a negative balance);

– $17,163.75 in ATM withdrawals;

– $2,423.85 in Amazon purchases;

– $552.59 at restaurants;

– $2,057.46 in convenience store/gas station purchases; and

– $7,673.60 at various retailers.

Police were provided with the victim’s bank records.

The complainant advised police that Texter failed to provide the receipts, the complaint indicates.

During the interview, the complainant explained that Texter admitted to using funds belonging to the victim for her own personal gain, the complaint notes.

On August 23, around 11:56 a.m., police interviewed Texter, who agreed to her Miranda Rights and consented to speak with authorities. Police advised Texter that the victim’s bank records were provided by the Clarion County Agency on Aging. Texter relayed she used this money to pay the victim’s bills, according to the complaint.

As an officer was listing an itemized breakdown of the missing funds, Texter reportedly became agitated. The officer advised Texter that she was free to leave at any time and that he would complete the investigation without her cooperation. Texter then became cooperative, the complaint indicates.

Texter explained that she made purchases for the victim on Amazon and that she had “accidentally” used the victim’s debit card to pay some of her own bills, the complaint notes.

She further stated that the restaurant charges were approved by the victim to feed her and her children and that a majority of the cash withdrawals were to pay herself back for paying property taxes on a property the victim owns in Butler County, the complaint states.

Police advised Texter that she would need to provide the receipts with the correct dates from Amazon and that she is not permitted by law to feed herself and her family with the victim’s funds. In addition, she would need to provide police with receipts for paying the victim’s taxes, the complaint continues.

The officer further advised Texter that if she provided police with receipts showing funds were used for the victim’s benefit, those amounts would be subtracted from the $31,671.25, the complaint indicates.

Texter advised she would provide police with whatever documentation she could find by September 15, 2022.

According to the complaint, the officer “made it very clear” to Texter that if she failed to provide documentation, she would be charged for the entire $31,671.25. On September 13, at approximately 9:20 a.m., the officer received a voicemail from Texter in which she requested an extension of the September 15 deadline to provide documentation.

Texter was arraigned in front of Judge Quinn on Wednesday, September 21.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.