Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Bacon-Potato Corn Chowder

This soup is always a treat after a chilly day!

Ingredients

1/2 pound bacon strips, chopped

1/4 cup chopped onion



1-1/2 pounds Yukon Gold potatoes (about 5 medium), peeled and cubed1 can (14-3/4 ounces) cream-style corn1 can (12 ounces) evaporated milk1/4 teaspoon salt1/4 teaspoon pepper

Directions

-In a large skillet, cook bacon over medium heat until crisp, stirring occasionally. Remove with a slotted spoon; drain on paper towels. Discard drippings, reserving 1-1/2 teaspoons in the pan. Add onion to drippings; cook and stir over medium-high heat until tender.

-Meanwhile, place potatoes in a large saucepan; add water to cover. Bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to medium; cook, uncovered, 10-15 minutes or until tender. Drain, reserving 1 cup of potato water.

-Add corn, milk, salt, pepper, potatoes, and reserved potato water to the saucepan; heat through. Stir in bacon and onion.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.