Clarion Hospital Reports 29 New COVID-19 Cases

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Butler Health Clarion Hospital has reported 29 new positive COVID-19 cases.

The previous report was released on Monday, September 26, 2022.

Butler Health System COVID-19 Weekly Update October 3, 2022

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 10/02/2022: 25,423

Test obtained at CH: 19,053

Positives: 5,412

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 10/02/2022: 117,969

Tests obtained at BMH: 31,024

Positives: 19,618

Hospital Inpatients as of 10/03/2022, 7:30 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital: 2 patients. 0 suspected. 2 confirmed. 0 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 12 patients. 0 suspected. 12 confirmed. 1 ICU.

Note #1: Clarion Hospital COVID-19 Testing location hours of operation are from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Note #2: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.