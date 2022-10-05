Clarion Woman Apprehended on Active Warrants for Child Endangerment Waives Hearing

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion woman who was apprehended on active warrants for child endangerment waived her hearing on Tuesday.

According to court documents, the following charges against 32-year-old Tunnell Pauline Hinderliter were waived for court during a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, October 4:

– Flight To Avoid Apprehension/Trial/Punishment, Felony 3

– Evading Arrest or Detention on Foot, Misdemeanor 2



– Resist Arrest/Other Law Enforcement, Misdemeanor 2

The charges were transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

Hinderliter remains lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $25,000.00 monetary bail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, an officer with the Clarion Borough Police Department was on patrol and traveling west on Veteran Drive, around 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday, September 21, when he spotted Tunnell Hinderliter walking on the side of the road.

The officer confirmed Hinderliter had active arrest warrants for Child Endangerment charges filed by PSP Clarion. The officer turned the patrol vehicle around, but Hinderliter was gone, the complaint states.

After a brief search of the area, police observed Hinderliter coming out of a set of apartments. The officer made contact and informed Hinderliter that she has active warrants and is under arrest.

At that point, Hinderliter was asked to drop a backpack she was wearing. She took the backpack off, sat it on the ground and placed her hands on the hood of the vehicle when the officer bent down to grab the bag. Once the officer bent down, Hinderliter took off on foot, the complaint indicates.

A foot chase ensued, which ended in a parking lot on Agway Lane when the officer was “able to reach out and grab Hinderliter’s hair and drag her down from behind,” according to the complaint.

Hinderliter was taken into custody, and officers searched her person and backpack, incident to arrest. Officers discovered 48 Neurontin pills inside a cloth bag inside the backpack, the complaint states.

During an interview with police, Hinderliter apologized for running and stated she has “never done that before,” and that she didn’t know what she was thinking, according to the complaint.

Hinderliter was arraigned at 11:00 a.m. on September 22 in front of District Judge Timothy P. Schill.

