Clarion Woman in Jail for Allegedly Harboring Suspect Wanted on Felony Warrants

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion woman is behind bars for reportedly harboring a suspect wanted on felony warrants.

According to court documents, the Clarion Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 26-year-old Meagan Elizabeth Briggs in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on Monday, October 3.

Clarion Borough Police responded to an apartment on East Main Street, in Clarion Borough, around 2:40 p.m. on Monday, October 3, for numerous reports that David W. Brandon was at the apartment with Meagan Briggs, according to a criminal complaint

Brandon has a current warrant of arrest issued by Clarion County Adult Probation (CCAP) for a felony offense, the complaint indicates.

Responding officers along with CCAP officers knocked on the door of the residence and made contact with a known woman and resident of the apartment who stated Brandon was not there. She indicated that Megan Briggs was.

Briggs exited a side bedroom door and was asked if Brandon was at the residence, to which she replied “no.” An officer asked the known woman if officers (could) look inside the residence because they received information he was there, to which she said “yes,” the complaint states.

According to the complaint, Briggs then stated that the door had locked behind her, and they don’t have a key for the door.

The officer asked Briggs if anyone else was in the bedroom and she stated “no.”

A building maintenance person provided a key to the door for a CCAP officer who then gave verbal commands for Brandon to exit and he did not, the complaint states.

The officer unlocked the door and found Brandon hiding in the closet. He was taken into custody without incident, the complaint notes.

Police then returned to the living room and asked Briggs why she lied, to which she stated that she “wasn’t going to give anyone up,” according to the complaint.

It was noted that Briggs does not currently have a legal address.

Briggs was arraigned at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, October 3, in front of Judge Quinn on the following charges:

– Hinder Apprehension/Prosecution-Harbor or Conceal, Misdemeanor 2

– Hinder Apprehension/Prosecution-False Information to Law Enforcement Officer, Misdemeanor 2

Unable to post $10,000.00 monetary bail, she was placed in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, October 11, at 10:45 a.m. with Judge Quinn presiding.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.