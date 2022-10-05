Clifford L. “Boot” Ehrhart, 85, of Venus, passed away peacefully early Monday Morning, October 3, 2022 at his home.

Born on September 23, 1937 in Venus he was the son of the late Donald C. and Minnie S Dehner Ehrhart and step-mother Dorothy Stover Ehrhart.

On July 28, 1956 he was married to Audine Mae “Dean” Domer Ehrhart who preceded him in death on January 9, 2022

He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Venus.

Boot retired from National Fuel Gas Corporation after 37 years of service.

He also served for many years as president of the Venus Harvest Home Association.

He worked part time for Carter Lumber and was currently serving as a Pine Grove Township supervisor.

He enjoyed watching the Penguins, Steelers and Pirates and also horse racing.

He also enjoyed hunting season and taking care of his lawn and flowers.

Boot is survived by his children Sharon “Tink” Zacherl and her husband Frank and Rick L. Ehrhart and his wife Debra all of Venus.

Three grandchildren Breanne Tolson and her husband John of Suffolk VA; Jason Zacherl and his companion Danielle Ruffner of Summerville and Casey Davis and his wife Becky of Kittanning, His eight great-grandchildren Claudia Campbell and Companion Brolen Gumb, Brett Campbell, Ally, Shane, Hunter and Alexa Tolson and Ryder and Jacob Davis, and first great-great-granddaughter Alora Lee.

He is also survived by his sister Ruth Kapp, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws, and also his beloved dog Snuggles.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two grandsons Ryan Ehrhart and Bryan Davis, his sister Della Rodgers and her husband Ed, and a brother-in-law Dick Kapp.

As per his wishes there will be no public visitation. Faller Funeral Home, Inc. of Fryburg will be caring for the family.

Memorials in Boot’s honor may be made to the Venango County Humane Society.

Please visit www.fallerfuneralhome.com to share your memories and photos and offer your condolences.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.