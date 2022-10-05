Engagement Announcement: Jessica Funk and Darren Seary

Darren Seary popped the question to Jessica Funk on Saturday October 1st at the couple’s home in Sligo.

Darren is the son of Bob and Lori Seary, of Sligo.

He is a 2013 graduate of Union High School and attended Penn State DuBois.

Darren is currently employed by Clarion County Housing and Redevelopment Authority.

Jessica is the daughter of Eric and Barb Funk, of Shippenville.

She is a 2013 graduate of Clarion Area High School, a 2018 graduate of Slippery Rock University (BS/BA), and a 2019 graduate of Brandman University (MA).

Jessica is currently employed by Clarion County Economic Development Corporation.

The couple is planning a November 4, 2023 wedding at The Haskell House in downtown Clarion.

