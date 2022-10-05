Featured Local Job: Mental Health Aide- Evenings

Abraxas Youth & Family Services is calling all Behavioral Health Technicians, Community Care Workers, Intervention Specialists.

Abraxas I is hiring Mental Health Aides to work directly with adolescents at their residential facility, located in the heart of Allegheny National Forest, near Marienville, Pennsylvania. In this role, you will supervise and interact with clients in the mental health program, teach activities of daily living and responsible life skills, and support the treatment team while helping BUILD BETTER FUTURES.

The minimum starting rate is $15.00 per hour!

Earn up to an additional $15,000.00 a year by participating in their Workforce Development Training Program for their students.*

To Apply: Text MH to 412-912-2012

Salary: $15.00 per hour – $18.54 per hour

Bonus: $5,000 Sign On Bonus

Shift: Evening (3 pm to 11 pm)

About Abraxas:

Abraxas Youth & Family Services is a national nonprofit human services provider dedicated to Building Better Futures for at-risk youth, adults, and families. Their diversified array of services includes alternative education, outpatient counseling, in-home services, shelter, detention, residential treatment and re-entry/transition services.

Since 1973, Abraxas team members have positively impacted the lives of those they serve and the communities in which they live.

Benefits & Perks:

Abraxas provides a competitive and comprehensive benefits program that offers the protection, peace of mind and flexibility designed to support you – both at home and at work.

Medical, dental, and vision insurance

Flexible spending accounts

Basic life and short-term disability insurance

403(b) savings plan

Life assistance program (LAP)

Tuition assistance program

Paid time off (PTO) * Paid holidays * Paid training

Advancement opportunities

In this role, you will:

Provide direct supervision, leadership, and serve as a role model to clients while interacting in a therapeutic and meaningful manner

Document client treatment interventions, behavior, and progress

Assist Mental Health Workers in their collaboration with the Educational team and the client’s Mental Health Therapist to implement the individualized treatment plan

Implement the daily activity schedule and structure and coordinate client activities, such as Family Night, Structured Recreation, etc

Conduct head counts to provide effective people security

Conduct outside building security checks when working on the overnight shift

Hiring Requirements:

High school diploma or GED

Must possess a valid Pennsylvania driver’s license

Must be 21 years of age or older

Must be able to pass physical and pre-employment drug/alcohol screening

Must pass criminal background check investigation

Flexibility to work overtime as required

Why Should You Consider Abraxas?

At Abraxas, they celebrate the richness of their diverse employees and the communities they serve. They are actively committed to building a culture of awareness and belonging, as they strive to ensure they are a welcoming, inclusive, and culturally competent organization.

As they work to make a difference in people’s lives, Abraxas is dedicated to respect, equity, and the engagement of those they serve and their employees.

As a provider of trauma-informed care, they firmly believe in recovery and that their clients can lead fulfilling and meaningful lives, and they consider it an honor and a privilege to assist them in their journey.

Whether you’re looking to begin a rewarding career or you’re a seasoned professional wanting a new challenge, Abraxas has a place for you and opportunities for development at all levels.

At Abraxas, everything they do centers around people. That is why they are committed to providing you with competitive pay and comprehensive benefits options that help make your life easier and healthier, with a focus on providing choice when it comes to physical, emotional, and financial wellness. Their benefit options meet you where you are in your life and set you up for success both in and outside of work.

If you want to have a positive impact in the lives of others, join Abraxas!

Equal Opportunity Employer

Abraxas Youth & Family Services, an affiliate of Apis Services Inc., offers a rewarding career for those passionate about making a difference in the lives of others. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor’s or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching or just want to make a difference, they have a career path for you.

Apis Services, Inc. provides administrative services to a variety of businesses and non-profit agencies so they can focus on their individual goals and missions. Apis serves 30+ affiliates throughout the USA including locations in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Colorado, New Jersey, and North Carolina.

Join Us in Building Better Futures!

Interested in joining their outstanding team? If you have any questions, you can contact them by email at [email protected]

You can also give them a call at (814) 927-6615 and Brenda or Wendy will be happy to help you!

A complete list of openings, including this one, can be found at https://jobsatabraxas.org/careers.html.

*Ask us how you can earn up to an additional $15,000 per year.

