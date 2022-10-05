George E. Willyoung, 88, of Franklin, passed away peacefully in his home on October 4, 2022.

He was born on November 12, 1933, in Venango County, to the late Wayne and Beulah (Baker) Willyoung.

George was employed by Witherups Fabrication and Gaylord Matthews as a truck driver for many years.

After retiring, he helped with dealer trades for A. Crivelli’s.

On June 10, 1983, he married the former Ruth Patterson. Ruth survives and will miss her beloved husband dearly.

George was a proud member of the National Rifle Association, the Franklin Elks Lodge #110, and Victory Heights United Brethren Church.

He was blessed with musical talent that he used often while playing his guitar and singing.

He enjoyed collecting John Deere tractors, farming, hunting deer, and watching NASCAR.

George was a happy man who loved to crack jokes and tease his grandchildren.

Left to cherish his wonderful memory is his wife; his children, Robert G. Willyoung and his wife, Debbie of Garland, Patti Klingensmith and her husband, Buck of Jackson Center, Terry Smith and his wife, Kathleen of Kernersville, NC, Tracey Whitmore of Seneca, and Tammie Manning and her husband, Cecil of China Grove, NC; his eleven grandchildren; his numerous great-grandchildren; his brothers, Ralph Willyoung of Franklin, Sam Willyoung and his wife, Connie of Cherrytree, and Larry Willyoung of Franklin; and his sisters, Debbie Adams and her husband, Dennis of Polk, Peg Baker of Franklin, and Carol Shoup and her husband, Fred of Franklin.

In addition to his parents, George is preceded in death by his first wife, Jean Rough Willyoung; his brothers, Ronald Willyoung and Lawrence “Baldy” Willyoung; and his sister, Anna Ritchey.

A memorial service for George will be held on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Victory Heights United Brethren, 5978 US-322, Franklin, PA 16323 at 11 am with Mike Heim officiating.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in George’s memory to the Venango VNA Foundation, 491 Allegheny Blvd, Franklin, PA 16323.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on George’s Book of Memories at www.WarrenFH.com.

