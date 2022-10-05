 

Gladys M. Wiant

Wednesday, October 5, 2022 @ 07:10 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-VYSwxDHCcbFNr4Gladys M. Wiant, 86, formerly of New Bethlehem, passed away early Saturday morning, October 1, 2022, at the Kittanning Care Center in Kittanning.

Born on March 17, 1936, in Butler, she was the daughter of the late Margaret (Riott) Fair.

She was married to Donald A. Wiant and he preceded her in death on March 9, 1991.

Gladys enjoyed living at Broadwood Towers in New Bethlehem and enjoyed the people who lived there.

She liked playing all kinds of games, including cards and Bingo.

She is survived by a son, Donald A. Wiant and his wife, Sherry of Shippenville, and two grandchildren, Brady Wiant and his wife, Tiffany, and Jordan Wiant, both of Shippenville.

She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

Interment will be in the Cedarview Memorial Park in Strattanville.

The Alcorn Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.


