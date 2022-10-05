Leslie K. “Les” Shively, 93, of Grove City, formerly of Butler and the Karns City area passed away peacefully Saturday evening (10-01-22) at Orchard Manor in Grove City, where he had resided the past four years.

Born in Perry Twp., Clarion Co. on Nov. 11, 1928, he was the son of the late George L. and Fannie Jane Kriebel Shively.

He married the former Jane L. Roxbury on May 26, 1950, and she passed away on October 24, 2014.

Les attended Fairview Twp.-Karns City High School and later became employed by Pennsylvania Refining Co. (now Penreco-Calumet) at Karns City where he retired with forty-three years of service.

Much of his service was an operator at the “hill plant” at the refinery.

He was a former member of Karns City United Methodist Church and later moved membership to First United Methodist at Butler.

He was a founding member and past president of Bucco Trailer (Travelling) Club with a membership of over forty-eight years.

Besides traveling and camping, he was an avid fisherman.

Les is survived by one daughter and husband, Denise and Gary Donelli of Grove City; two sons David (Patty) of Florida and Andrew B. “Andy” Shively of Butler; two granddaughters: Danna (Joseph) Vilkoski and Briana (Brian) Dugan; three great-grandchildren: Theodore Vilkoski, Adam, and Alex Dugan; two sisters: Hilda Christie of Florida and Mary Lucinda Shively of Butler; two brothers: Neal Shively of Butler and Jeff (Pam) Shively of Karns City.

In addition to his parents and wife, Les was preceded in death by brother David Ray Shively and sister LaVonne Jack.

A private visitation and funeral service will be held at H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home in Eau Claire and Mr. Shively will then be laid to rest with his late wife at Bear Creek Cemetery in Petrolia.

