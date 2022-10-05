Rail 66 Country Trail Gives Away $2,500 eBike in Fundraising Raffle

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Members of Rail 66 Country Trail gathered around a raffle drum this past weekend at the Autumn Leaf Festival in Clarion, capping off a successful weekend of raising money for trail maintenance and improvement.

Rita Reed, of Strattanville–whose ticket was pulled by Rail 66 Board Secretary Kathy Linnan–was the winner of the $2,500.00 electric bicycle.

“Our bike raffle…is a great fundraiser for us,” said Ken Gilbert, a board member at Rail 66. “A lot of people think once it’s done, it’s done. Well, that isn’t true. We have to have a lot of money to continue to take care of our blacktop trails.”

Staffed with volunteers, Rail 66 Country Trail is a non-profit organization that takes care of a 22-mile segment of the walking and biking trail from Clarion Junction to the village of Marianne. It’s part of a 74-mile trail that was once the bed of the B&O Northern Division railroad.



The Giant eBike that was raffled off this past weekend.

Maintenance of the trail is funded through various efforts throughout the year which include memberships, sponsorships with local businesses, partnerships with members of the community, organizing volunteers, an Adopt-A-Mile program, dances, merchandise sales, and the bicycle raffle.

“Jason, at Clarion Bicycle, has cooperated with us ever since we started this bike raffle,” said Vince DiStefano, President of Rail 66. “He supplies these bikes for us and give us lots of good advice. He’s very generous as far as adapting the bike to the winner.”

Rail 66 Country Trail’s main focus is recreational, but board members are quick to point out the other benefits of their efforts.

According to their website, it’s completely wheelchair accessible at several locations along the way and has a flatter elevation than many back country trails, making it a good choice for the elderly and handicapped persons. It has also been an economic benefit according to the group, citing a new restaurant in Lucinda and a brewery adjacent to the trail in Marianne.

“We will use the money to continue to improve the trail,” said Kathy Linnan, Secretary of Rail 66 shortly after she picked the winning name from the drum. “The trail is now paved from the Marianne trailhead all the way to the Forest County line. Along the way, we have little libraries that have been built, repair stations for bicycles, and we’ve done some work on the Lucinda Train Station. Just this summer, we moved in a caboose that sits beside the train station now. We’re getting ready to refurbish that.”

This past weekend marked the end of the 69th annual Autumn Leaf Festival, organized by the Clarion Chamber of Commerce. The festival attracts over 500,000 attendees, according to the

chamber’s website.

