Robert L. “Bob” Montgomery, 95, a well-known Foxburg resident and respected World War II veteran, went to be with the Lord early Monday morning, October 3, 2022 in the comfort of his home while in the presence of his loving family.

Robert was born in Youngstown, OH on May 16, 1927. He was the son of the late George A. and Matilda Wagner Montgomery.

Bob attended school in Parker, PA and was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II.

He was an Armed Guard Patrolman assigned to the 1215th Engineer Service Company in the European Theater of Operations.

He later served in France and Germany with the 3rd Infantry Regiment.

Bob was employed as a Signalman from December 14, 1948 until June 3, 1988 with the Pennsylvania Railroad, later Conrail.

He was a member of the Signalman’s Union until his retirement.

Bob was a longtime little league coach. He enjoyed attending the races at Lernerville, watching football and NASCAR, and attending the A-CV Falcon football games. For a time, Bob enjoyed early mornings to work closely with his son in the logging business at Montgomery Logging.

Above all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and looked forward to navigating while traveling with his daughter, Patricia, his grandson, Christopher, and his very special traveling companion, his great granddaughter, Paige Hindman. Together, they traveled to the World War II Memorial, The Holocaust Museum, Skyline Drive, Front Royal Caverns, The National Air and Space Museum, and possibly Bob’s favorite destination, the home of Patsy Cline, and various other places. Bob was a Lifetime Member of the Roy Calvin McGinnis VFW Post #7073 in Parker and the Miller Rankin American Legion Post #636 in Foxburg. He had most recently been attending New Life Baptist Church in St. Petersburg.

Bob was preceded in death by his loving wife, Roberta “Birdie” M. Shultz Montgomery on June 2, 1979.

The couple was married in West Virginia on May 15, 1952.

Surviving are four children, Patricia G. Montgomery-Windhorst and her husband, Daniel, of Portersville; Jennifer L. McCord and her husband, Larry, of Bavington; Robin L. Harrah and her husband, Timothy, of Utica; and Robert C. “Bob” Montgomery and his wife, Andrea (affectionately, “Bob’s wife”) of Grove City; eight grandchildren, Cynthia “Cyndi,” Christopher, Patricia “Tricia,” Bryan, Kelley, Kayla, Nathan, and Benjamin; seven great-grandchildren, Paige, Abigail, Tucker, Patricia, Olivia, Emily, and Aqua, as well as a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents and wife, Bob was preceded in death by a brother, Howard Montgomery, and four sisters, Mary Gilbert, Virginia Rhoades, Dorothy McHenry, and Delores Rottman.

Friends will be received at the Hile Funeral Home Inc., 802 Grove St., St. Petersburg, PA from 11 am – 2 pm Sunday.

A funeral service will follow at 2 pm, with the Bishop C. Jay Croyle, a Church of God of Prophecy pastor and family friend, officiating.

Interment, with military honors accorded by the VETS Honor Guard of Franklin, will be in St. Petersburg Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude by visiting stjude.org.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.

