Say What?!: Champion Powerlifter Squat-Lifts Body Weight 42 Times in One Minute

A British champion powerlifter broke a Guinness World Record when she squat-lifted her body weight 42 times in one minute.

Karenjeet Kaur Bains, 25, earned the record for most times to squat lift own body weight in one minute (female), Guinness World Records announced.

