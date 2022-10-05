 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: Brookville Equipment Corporation Student Spotlight: Coryna Thornton and Brooklyn Wise

Wednesday, October 5, 2022 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

Image(2)BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Brookville Equipment Corporation would like to commend students Coryna Thornton and Brooklyn Wise from Brookville Area High School on their tremendous leadership and perseverance.

Coryna has excelled as a leader on the soccer team while ensuring that she not only leads by example but also by supporting her teammates and always offering a helping hand.

Brooklyn suffered an injury that kept her from cheering with her teammate. After working to heal from her injuries, Brooklyn is now back with the team and cherishes every moment she gets to spend cheering.

Student Spotlights are brought to you by Brookville Equipment located at 175 Evans Street, Brookville, PA 15825.

Visit Brookville Equipment’s website: https://www.brookvillecorp.com/


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.