SPONSORED: Brookville Equipment Corporation Student Spotlight: Coryna Thornton and Brooklyn Wise

Student Spotlight: Coryna Thornton and Brooklyn Wise
BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Brookville Equipment Corporation would like to commend students Coryna Thornton and Brooklyn Wise from Brookville Area High School on their tremendous leadership and perseverance.
Coryna has excelled as a leader on the soccer team while ensuring that she not only leads by example but also by supporting her teammates and always offering a helping hand.
Brooklyn suffered an injury that kept her from cheering with her teammate. After working to heal from her injuries, Brooklyn is now back with the team and cherishes every moment she gets to spend cheering.
