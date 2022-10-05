SPONSORED: Massage Therapy Available at Spine & Extremities Center
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Doug Larrow, LMT is accepting new patients for all massage therapy services available at Spine & Extremities Center in Clarion.
Spine & Extremities Center is pleased to welcome Doug Larrow, LMT, to their team providing hands on therapeutic massage. Although new to the Spine and Extremities center, Doug has been practicing massage for 11 years. He is available for massage and waxing services five days a week with evening availability.
On-site parking, a friendly staff, an experienced provider, and convenient online scheduling allows patients to schedule appointments in advance or up to minutes before an available appointment–making Spine and Extremities Center convenient for your care.
Massage Therapy Pricing:
Indulge in a massage session designed just for you. Discuss your needs with your therapist before your session to satisfy your massage expectations whether it is full-body or specified areas. Choose from Swedish, Deep Tissue, or Sports Massage.
30 Minute Massage – $45
60 Minute Massage – $75
90 Minute Massage – $105
Designed for the expecting mother, this special type of massage is available to women experiencing a healthy pregnancy. If you are unsure if a massage is safe for you, please consult with your OB physician.
60 Minute Prenatal Massage – $85
90 Minute Prenatal Massage – $110
Designed for patients on the go. You can choose to have a focused session to address problem areas alone or in combination with an osteopathic manipulation or chiropractic adjustment. This session includes approximately 10-12 minutes of hands on massage.
Focused Myofascial Release ($25)
Add-on options to any massage service include:
Hot stone – $10
Essential Oil – $5
Paraffin Dip – $15
Laser Therapy – $30
High Energy Inductive Therapy (HEIT) – $30
New patients are asked to arrive 15 minutes before their first massage to complete paperwork. Or you can save time in the office by completing them ahead of time. Get the form here. Massage and waxing services are available for convenient scheduling through their app less than 2 minutes prior to an available time, up to 3 months in advance, or by calling the office. Please check the app for a last-minute or advanced opening.
These services can be conveniently scheduled on our app up to the appointment time requested if an opening exists, please check the app if a last-minute break in your schedule allows you to stop by. We will work to the best of our ability to get you treated on time and then on with your day.
To book an appointment, call or text 814-227-5855 or download their app here:
Apple App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/spine-extremities-center/id1590117359?ign-itsct=apps_box_link&ign-itscg=30200
Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fitnessmobileapps.spineandextremetiescenter&hl=en
More information can be found on their website at www.spineandextremitiescenter.com.
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.