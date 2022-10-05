 

Next Step Therapy: October is National Physical Therapy Month in October

Wednesday, October 5, 2022 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

next step therapySENECA, Pa. (EYT) – The American Physical Therapy Association celebrates National Physical Therapy Month in October. This year is the 30th anniversary of NPTM which raises awareness about the many benefits of physical therapy.

The NPTM theme this year is “Choose to Move,” which emphasizes physical therapists’ unique value as movement experts and the benefits of regular physical activity.

Next Step Therapy employs three physical therapists who are focused on pediatrics.

Pediatric Physical Therapy is defined as “the examination, evaluation, diagnosis, prognosis, and intervention of children aged birth to adolescence who are experiencing functional limitations or disability due to trauma, a disorder, a developmental delay or disease process.”

Early Intervention physical therapy is for children aged birth to three years of age. Physical Therapy is concerned with the Gross Motor Skills of a child. Gross Motor Skills are large movements such as rolling, sitting, crawling, standing, walking, running, and jumping. Therapy is accomplished through guided play and positioning/movement strategies. Oftentimes, equipment such as Standers, Gait Trainers, and Wheelchairs are employed as tools to help the child reach their full potential with movement activities. Therapy is provided in the home (or other settings approved by the parent such as Daycare) using a Coaching Model which focuses on collaborating with the parents/caregivers to find activities that will benefit the child’s continued development and complement what the family is already doing in their natural routines throughout the day.

Outpatient Physical Therapy is provided in a clinic setting and can be provided for children from birth to 18 years of age. A physician’s prescription is necessary for evaluation and treatment. Again, the concern is the Gross Motor Skills of the child. Many types of problems can be addressed such as balance and coordination problems, gait abnormalities, trunk and extremity weakness, and joint tightness or dysfunction. The therapist uses a variety of play and movement activities to accomplish the established goals.

Next Step’s Child Enrichment Center currently has two locations. Their Seneca location provides a large indoor gym complete with a rock climbing wall and balance beams. Their other site is located in Titusville, Pa. Both locations include therapy tools such as large exercise balls, balance boards, strengthening bands, scooters, cones, steps, and a mini trampoline.

Physical activity is vital for every child’s health and quality of life. Next Step Therapy’s physical therapists help children of all abilities to participate in movement activities and reach their unique potential.

If you are concerned about your child’s development, please contact your local county’s early intervention program. If you need any help finding a number, or getting in touch with the early intervention program, please feel free to call Next Step Therapy’s office at 814-677-1390 or visit their website nextsteptherapy.net to find the county phone numbers. Please request Next Step Therapy as your provider.

Next Step Therapy…Making Big Differences in Little People’s Lives!

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
