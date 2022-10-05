State Police Calls: Area Man Faces Charges Following Domestic Incident

Area state police responded to the following incidents:

Seneca Man Charged in Domestic Altercation

Franklin-based State Police were requested to respond to a residence on Tippery Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County, for an inactive domestic dispute at 9:02 p.m. on Wednesday, September 21.

Police say 34-year-old Donald Blackford, of Seneca, and a known 35-year-old female engaged in a verbal altercation that turned physical.

Blackford fled the scene before police arrival and was located behind the residence in an abandoned trailer, police say.

He faces a summary count of Harassment/Physical Contact in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office.

Court officials are awaiting a plea from Blackford, according to court documents.

PSP Franklin released the above report on Tuesday, October 4, 2022.

Retail Theft in East Franklin Township

Kittanning-based State Police responded to a retail theft that occurred at Walmart located at 1 Hilltop Plaza in East Franklin Township, Armstrong County, around 6:07 p.m. on August 29.

Police say the actor—a known 34-year-old Kittanning man—removed one package of Huggies diapers ($39.97), one bike lock ($6.96), one backpack ($2.00), and a Mongoose bicycle ($148.00), and proceeded through all final points of sale.

The suspect was confronted by loss prevention associates and remained on the scene to await PSP arrival. He was placed under arrest for misdemeanor retail theft.

PSP Kittanning released the above report on Tuesday, October 4, 2022.

