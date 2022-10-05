State Police Investigating Fatal Crash Involving Dump Truck on Route 119

WHITE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Troopers are investigating a fatal crash that occurred early Tuesday morning on State Route 119 in White Township, Indiana County.

According to Indiana-based State Police, troopers were dispatched to the area of State Route 119 and Wayne Avenue to investigate a single-vehicle crash on October 4, 2022, at approximately 4:34 a.m.

Upon investigation, it was determined that the vehicle, an unloaded 2016 Mack dump truck, was traveling south on Route 119. For unknown reasons, the driver lost control of the vehicle, which exited the east edge of the roadway, traveled into the median, and struck a guardrail. The vehicle then continued traveling south through the median and struck an embankment.

The vehicle then went airborne and traveled through the Route 119 overpass over Wayne Avenue. The vehicle then struck a concrete barrier below and came to a final rest on Wayne Avenue, facing west.

The driver, who was identified as a 57-year-old male of Marion Center, was not using a seat belt and was ejected during the crash. He was transported to Indiana Regional Medical Center and was then flown to Allegheny General Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The driver’s name is currently being withheld pending next-of-kin notifications.

This investigation is continuing with assistance from the Troop A Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Specialist (CARS) Unit, Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit, and Forensic Services Unit.

Assisting agencies included the Coral-Graceton Volunteer Fire Company, Homer City Volunteer Fire Department, Indiana Fire Association, Citizens’ Ambulance Service, LifeFlight, Indiana County Emergency Management Agency/911, and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.