State Police Warn Against Solicitation of Payments Phone Scam

CLARION CO., Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police have issued the following release regarding solicitation of payments phone scam.

All residents of the Commonwealth should be aware that the Pennsylvania State Police DOES NOT solicit private citizens for payments by telephone.

Department regulations strictly prohibit troopers from seeking monetary considerations of any kind. Residents have reported receiving telephone calls from someone identifying as an investigating Trooper employed by the Pennsylvania State Police.

The recipient’s caller ID may even indicate that the call is originating from a legitimate Pennsylvania State Police installation. This individual has indicated that they would arrest the call recipient on outstanding arrest warrants unless a specified amount of money was paid for bail.

The caller asks to verify names, dates of birth and Social Security numbers, and then asks for credit card and/or bank account numbers. If the request is refused, citizens are then threatened with arrest and/or fines.

If you receive a payment request, by telephone, from someone purporting to be a member of the Pennsylvania State Police, DO NOT provide any personal or financial information. Obtain as much information as possible about the request from the caller, obtain the caller’s name and call back number, and notify your local state police station of the incident as soon as possible.

Additionally, any questions regarding calls, mailings, or internet contacts received from the Pennsylvania State Police can be clarified by calling your local state police station.

If you have already been contacted and have already given out your personal or financial information, please monitor your account statements and credit reports, and contact your local police department.

