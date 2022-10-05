Tractor-Trailer Blows Tire, Crosses into Oncoming Lane on I-80 in Scrubgrass Township

SCRUBGRASS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a tractor-trailer blew a tire and left the roadway on Interstate 80 in Scrubgrass Township late Monday night.

According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened around 11:29 p.m. on Monday, October 3, on Interstate 80, near Oneida Valley Road, in Scrubgrass Township, Venango County.

Police say a 2015 Peterbilt 579 tractor-trailer operated by 54-year-old Petr P. Grishchuk, of Nicholasville, Kentucky, was traveling east on I-80 when the left front tire rapidly deflated which caused the truck to pull to the left.

The truck entered and crossed completely through the median and entered the westbound lane before Grishchuk was able to steer the vehicle to the right and come to a controlled stop on the shoulder of the westbound lanes.

Grishchuk was using a seat belt and was not injured.

PSP Franklin was assisted on scene by Emlenton Fire Department and Hovis Truck Services.

