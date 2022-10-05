Units Dispatched to Structure Fire in Limestone Township

LIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Area emergency units were dispatched to a fire that broke out in a Limestone Township residence on Tuesday morning.

According to a Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatcher, the call came in at 9:28 a.m. on Tuesday, October 4, for a structure fire at a residence on Hurrelbrink Lane, in Limestone Township, Clarion County.

Limestone Township Fire Department, Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, Strattanville Volunteer Fire Department, and Corsica Fire Department were dispatched to the scene.

Clarion Hospital EMS was also called to the scene.

The dispatcher was unable to comment on possible injuries.

A call to Limestone Township Fire Department was not immediately returned.

The scene was cleared at 10:46 a.m.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.