 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

UPDATE: Lane Restriction Lifted on Route 322 Following Rollover Crash in Clarion Township

Wednesday, October 5, 2022 @ 07:10 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

795D56CB-6F4D-47FF-B929-76F39A5736F0CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A lane restriction has been lifted on Route 322 following a one-vehicle rollover crash in Clarion Township on Wednesday morning. 

According to a Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatcher, the call came in at 6:12 a.m. on Wednesday, October 5, for a one-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 322, between Detrick Road and Carney Road, in Clarion Township.

PSP Clarion, Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, Clarion Hospital EMS Station 1, and Strattanville Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to the scene.

It is unknown if there were any injuries, the dispatcher said.

The scene was cleared at 7:07 a.m.

State Police in Clarion will be releasing information on the accident shortly.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.