Valjean Beers, 75 of Franklin, passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at UPMC Presbyterian, Pittsburgh.

Jean was born on August 25, 1947, in Mercer County, to the late Richard and Patricia (Stevens) Seippel.

She was a graduate of Franklin Area High School.

After graduating, she was employed by Polk Center as a secretary.

She served the institute for thirty-one years before retiring.

Jean married the love of her life, Mark Beers on June 5, 1987. Mark will miss his beloved wife dearly.

She loved being outside in the fresh air.

Some of her favorite activities were camping with her husband and fishing.

Jean loved to play ball with her beloved golden retriever, Max.

Her grandchildren were the lights of her life, she loved to spend time with them and attend their sporting events.

She was also a member of the Atlantic Avenue Brethren in Christ Church.

Left to cherish her wonderful memory is her husband, Mark Beers; her son, Linn Jay Campbell and his wife, Kristen of Seneca; her granddaughter, McKenzie Renee Shook of Franklin; one soon-to-be great-granddaughter, Zaraya Jean Rutherford – due in November; her step-son, David Beers and his wife, Kristen of Oil City; her grandchildren, Tenley Beers of Oil City, Alaina Beers of Oil City, Connor Beers of Oil City, and Parker Beers of Oil City; her brothers, Kenneth Seippel of Franklin, Gregory Seippel of Strasburgh, VA, Leroy “Kook” Shirey and his wife, Eileen of Cypress, CA, Robert Shirey and his wife, Rose of Homestead, FL, and Michael Shirey and his wife, Kira of Polk; her sister, Mary Tain and her husband, Richard of Polk; her brother-in-law, Gary Beers; and her sister-in-law, Shelley Patsy and her husband, Ryan of Erie.

In addition to her parents, Jean is preceded in death by her sons, Kenneth Campbell and Billy Campbell; her sister, Vivian Schwimmer, her mother-in-law, Virginia Beers; and her father-in-law, Harold Beers.

Family and friends will be received on Monday, October 10, 2022 at Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323, from 2 pm – 4 pm and 6 pm – 8 pm.

Funeral services for Jean will be held on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at the funeral home at 11 am with Pastor Brad Riddle, of Atlantic Avenue Brethren in Christ Church, officiating.

Jean will be laid to rest in Franklin Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in Jean’s memory to Atlantic Avenue Brethren in Christ Church, 160 Atlantic Ave, Franklin, PA 16323.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Jean’s Book of Memories at www.WarrenFH.com.

